(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report for more details)

* FTSE 100 outperforms bulk of Europe

* Deutsche, JP Morgan stay 'overweight' on UK stocks

* G4S falls following Orlando shooting

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, June 13 Britain's blue-chip shares index fell on Monday but outperformed other European bourses, as widespread unease about the country's looming European Union membership vote weighed on markets.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.7 percent at 6,075.47 points.

This was less than falls of 1.2 percent on Germany's DAX and a 1.5 percent fall on the pan-European STOXX 600 index as two leading banks stayed "overweight" on UK equities.

Both Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan argued the UK market could outperform Europe if Britain did vote to leave the EU in a referendum next week, as UK shares would be propped up by a fall in sterling.

A drop in the pound would make British shares more affordable for overseas investors, and benefit many of the internationally-focused companies that dominate the FTSE 100.

That view was echoed by Marino Valensise, Head of Multi-Asset & Income at Baring Asset Management.

"We would expect sterling to weaken in case of Brexit and multinational company shares to perform better than domestic ones," he said.

The FTSE 100 index has outperformed Europe so far this year in percentage terms, down 3 percent while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 and STOXX 600 indexes have fallen around 10 percent.

Among mid-cap stocks, G4S dropped 5.4 percent in the wake of Sunday's fatal Orlando nightclub shootings, carried out by one of the global security company's employees.

While the majority of investors still expect next week's in/out vote to result in Britain deciding to stay in the EU, opinion polls remain divided.

The chances that Britain will vote to leave the EU increased sharply on Monday to 36 percent, the highest level since the June 23 referendum was announced by Prime Minister David Cameron four months ago, according to betting odds.

ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format from 0600 London time through the 1630 closing bell, it will include the best of our market reporting, Stocks Buzz service, Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching research and market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to provide a short opening story and comprehensive closing reports.

If you have any thoughts, suggestions or feedback on this, please email mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.

Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA. (Additional reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Andrew Heavens and John Stonestreet)