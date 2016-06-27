* FTSE 100 down 2 pct, mid-cap index falls 6 pct
* UK banks index hits seven-year low, RBS down 25 pct
* Travel stocks, housebuilders among worst hit
* Gold miners rally, Fresnillo touches three-year high
LONDON, June 27 Britain's top share index fell
again on Monday as Britain struggled with political and economic
uncertainty after last week's vote to leave the European Union.
Banks, housebuilders and budget airline easyJet were hit hard.
Some investors took refuge in companies producing gold, a
safe-haven asset, with Fresnillo surging 9 percent to a
three-year high and Randgold Resources gaining 8.5
percent.
The FTSE 100 fell 2 percent to 6,017.17 points by
1137 GMT. The domestically focused FTSE 250 index lost
nearly 6 percent, reaching its lowest level since late 2014.
"These uncertainties pose significant risks for the
investment outlook," said Larry Hatheway, chief economist and
head of multi-asset portfolio solutions at GAM.
"Against the backdrop of an already slowing UK economy,
Brexit anxiety could precipitate a large enough reduction in
consumer and business spending to tip the UK economy into
recession."
British financial stocks declined the most, with the sector
index falling 7.7 percent to a seven-year low.
Royal Bank of Scotland dropped 25 percent and Barclays
18.7 percent, hit by broker downgrades and by JP
Morgan's cutting its rating on all domestic banks.
The mid-cap bank Shawbrook plummeted 30 percent.
"The UK's vote to leave the EU will drive tectonic plate
shifts in European bank investing. We move to a slow
growth/modestly recessionary scenario for UK banks," analysts at
Jefferies said in a note, downgrading RBS to "hold" and Barclays
to "underperform".
Investors seemed to ignore finance minister George Osborne's
assertion on Monday that the British economy remained strong,
his first public statement on the Brexit vote.
Shares in easyJet slumped 23 percent to a three-year
low and were on track for their biggest daily drop in 12 years
after it issued a third-quarter profit warning. British Airways
owner IAG fell 12 percent after Goldman Sachs cut its
shares to "neutral".
"A vote by Britain to leave the EU can hardly help a company
like easyJet, particularly seeing as the fall in the pound will
put Britons off travelling overseas. Rain, strikes and the
impact of the EU referendum have all damaged profits," said
Nicholas Hyett, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
Housebuilders also fell, with Taylor Wimpey,
Persimmon, Barratt Developments and Berkeley
Group all down 16.4 to 20.6 percent.
