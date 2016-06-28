(ADVISORY - Follow European and UK stock markets in real time
on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
* FTSE bounces 2.9 percent after recent slump
* Financials lead the market higher, Prudential up 10 pct
* Legal & General says balance sheet strong post EU vote
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, June 28 Britain's top share index
bounced back on Tuesday following two straight sessions of steep
losses as insurers and banks, hit hard in the aftermath of
Britain's decision to leave the European Union, led the market
higher.
The FTSE 100 index was up 2.9 percent at 6,153.30
points by 1433 GMT, with all but five stocks trading in positive
territory.
It had fallen more than 5 percent in the last two sessions
after the Brexit vote, wiping nearly 100 billion pounds ($130
billion) off the value of blue-chip firms. Britain suffered
further blows on Monday as ratings agencies cut their sovereign
credit score.
The UK Life Insurance index, which plunged more
than 20 percent in the past two sessions, surged 8 percent and
headed for its biggest daily percentage gain since September
2011, led higher by a 10 percent jump in Prudential.
Shares in Legal & General rose 7.8 percent, after
it said its balance sheet had proved resilient to the Brexit
vote and it had trimmed its exposure to riskier assets
beforehand. Aviva, Standard Life and Old Mutual
rose 4.8 to 8.1 percent.
"Equities look to have found their footing post-Brexit
despite political turmoil in Westminster," Mike van Dulken, head
of research at Accendo Markets, said.
"Bargain-hunting may be helping as opposed to emergence of
genuine support as markets adjust to a new normal and the
prospect of the UK outside the European Union."
The banking index rallied 3 percent after
slumping 16.4 percent in two days, with some investors taking
advantage of weaker share prices. Travel and leisure stocks
rose 2.3 percent after a 12 percent slump.
The mid-cap FTSE 250 rose 3.9 percent after the
domestically-focused index's 13.7 percent slump since Thursday.
Shares in Ocado were up 10 percent after the food
retailer reported a profit rise.
"Online supermarket Ocado continues to prosper with the
group gaining market share on the seemingly inexorable rise of
the armchair shopper," AJ Bell's Investment Director, Russ
Mould, said.
"Ocado is benefiting from its tie-up with Morrisons and
pre-tax profits are increasing, albeit at a slower rate, despite
price deflation," he said.
Shares in British challenger bank Shawbrook fell 14
percent, however, after it said it expected to book an
additional impairment charge due to some irregularities in its
asset finance business and that CFO Tom Wood had resigned.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)