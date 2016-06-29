LONDON, June 29 Britain's FTSE 100 erased all its post-Brexit losses on Wednesday fueled by a late afternoon surge led by energy and financials shares.

The index closed at its highest level since April, finishing 3.6 percent higher, at 6,360.06 points.

The rise lifted it above last Thursday's close of 6,338.10, posted before it slumped as much as 8.7 percent after Britain voted to leave the EU.

The UK midcaps index which comprises more domestically focused companies is still nearly 8 percent below its close before the vote. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Vikram Subhedar)