LONDON, July 1 Britain's top share index rose
for a fourth straight session on Friday, leaving it set to post
its biggest weekly rise in 4-1/2 years as banks rebounded after
a sell-off following Britain's vote to leave the EU.
Britain's FTSE 100 was up 15.12 points, or 0.3
percent, at 6,519.45, taking gains on the week to 6.2 percent.
That left the index set for its biggest weekly gain since
December 2011.
Following a two day sell-off after Britain voted to leave
the EU in a referendum last week, the FTSE 100 has rebounded
strongly, led by rises in its dollar earners and commodity
stocks, which are insulated from uncertainty over the domestic
economy.
On Friday the big risers were banks, up 1.2
percent overall, with Lloyds, Barclays and RBS
each up 2-3 percent.
Although the sector remained 10 percent lower since the
referendum, it was buoyed after Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney said on Thursday the central bank would probably need to
pump more stimulus into Britain's economy over the summer after
the shock of the Brexit vote.
