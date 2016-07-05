LONDON, July 5 Britain's top share index fell
for a second straight day on Tuesday, with miners tracking
weaker metals, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) coming
under pressure after Standard Life Investments suspended trading
in its UK real estate fund.
The company said late on Monday that the decision was taken
after an increase in redemption requests due to uncertainty
following the EU referendum result. It said the suspension would
end as soon as practicable and would be formally reviewed at
least every 28 days.
Shares in Land Securities, British Land
and Intu Properties fell between 3.3 and 4.8 percent.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.3 percent in
early trading after closing 0.8 percent lower in the previous
session.
The UK mining index fell 1.2 percent as prices
of copper, aluminium and nickel dropped
between 0.6 and 0.8 percent.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Kevin Liffey)