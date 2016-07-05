(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

* FTSE 100 index down 0.6 percent

* REITs, housebuilders among top fallers

* Miners track weaker metals prices

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, July 5 Britain's top share index fell on Tuesday, with real estate investment trusts dropping after Standard Life Investments suspended trading in a real estate fund and housebuilders slumping on worries about the sector's outlook after a Brexit.

UK REITs fell after Standard Life said late on Monday that the decision was taken after an increase in redemption requests due to uncertainty following the EU referendum result.

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust slumped more than 14 percent to its lowest since late 2013, while Land Securities, British Land and Intu Properties fell 3.1 to 4.5 percent.

Housebuilders were hit hard, with Barratt Development , Taylor Wimpey and Berkeley Group falling more than 5 percent. Persimmon dropped 5.2 percent, despite reporting a 12 percent rise in first-half revenue and saying it saw "good opportunities" ahead.

"You wouldn't guess from Persimmon's results that the company has lost around a third of its value in the last fortnight," Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Laith Khalaf said.

"That's because the stock market is looking forward to the next six months and beyond, and the Brexit vote is casting a long shadow over the UK house building sector ... until we get a picture of housing activity following the referendum result, the stock market is likely to push the sell button first."

About 8 billion pounds ($10.5 billion) was initially wiped off the market value of top British housebuilders following the Brexit vote. The stocks saw some recovery before started falling again.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.6 percent by 0842 GMT. It closed 0.8 percent lower in the previous session after climbing to its highest level since August 2015 on Friday.

While the FTSE 100 has partially recovered and is up about 2 percent since June 23, a day before the referendum results, it remains down by about 10 percent in U.S. dollar terms, as the slump in sterling has reduced the value of the British market in dollar terms.

Among other sectoral The UK mining index fell 2.7 percent as prices of copper, aluminium and nickel dropped more than 1 percent. Shares in Anglo American, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton were down 2 to 5 percent. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)