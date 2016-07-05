(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, July 5 Britain's top shares index rose
on Tuesday, lifted by new measures from the Bank of England to
prop up the economy in the wake of the country's vote to leave
the European Union.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index initially fell by some
0.6 percent but then rose on the back of the Bank of England's
new measures to stand 0.5 percent higher at 6,552.45 points by
the middle of the trading session.
The British stock market also outperformed falls elsewhere
in Europe, with the pan-European STOXX 600 down 1.1
percent while Germany's DAX down 1.4 percent.
The Bank of England took steps to ensure British banks keep
lending and insurers do not dump corporate bonds in what it said
was a "challenging" period likely to follow the June 23 "Brexit"
vote to quit the EU.
The latest measures announced by BoE Governor Mark Carney
pushed down sterling, which in turn gave a lift to the
FTSE 100, since a weaker pound can help exports from the index's
international companies.
"The FTSE has been bolstered by the Bank of England's latest
set of measures, which should help to counter the negative
effects of Brexit," said Securequity sales trader Jawaid Afsar.
Nevertheless, the negative effects of Brexit could still be
seen in the property and housebuilding sector.
Real estate investment trusts fell after Standard Life
Investments suspended trading in a real estate fund and
housebuilding stocks dropped on worries about the sector's
outlook after the Brexit vote.
Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust
slumped 9.4 percent, having earlier touched its lowest level
since late 2013, while Land Securities, British Land
and Intu Properties also lost ground.
Housebuilders Barratt Development, Taylor Wimpey
and Berkeley Group all fell around 5 percent.
Housebuilder Persimmon also dropped 4.3 percent,
despite reporting higher first-half revenues.
"You wouldn't guess from Persimmon's results that the
company has lost around a third of its value in the last
fortnight," Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Laith Khalaf said.
"That's because the stock market is looking forward to the
next six months and beyond, and the Brexit vote is casting a
long shadow over the UK house building sector ... Until we get a
picture of housing activity following the referendum result, the
stock market is likely to push the sell button first."
While the FTSE 100 has partially recovered and is up about 3
percent since June 23, it remains down by about 10 percent in
U.S. dollar terms, as the slump in sterling has reduced the
dollar value of the British market.
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Mark
Heinrich)