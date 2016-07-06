(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
* FTSE 100 down 0.5 pct, mid-cap down 1.1 pct
* Retailers and housebuilders among top decliners
* Gold miners and utilities stocks up sharply
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, July 6 Britain's blue-chip share index
fell on Wednesday, with a sharp sell-off in retail and
property-related stocks outpacing a rally in precious metals
miners after prices of safe-haven gold hit a two-year peak.
The FTSE 100 fell 0.5 percent by 0846 GMT. The
internationally-exposed FTSE 100 has partially recovered
following a post-Brexit slump and is up about 4 percent since
June 23 - the date of the EU referendum.
However, it is down about 10 percent in dollar terms as the
slump in the sterling to a 31-year low has reduced the dollar
value of the market.
In contrast, Britain's domestically-focused, mid-cap FTSE
250 share index fell 1.1 percent, underperforming the
blue-chip index, with property and banking stocks falling
heavily on concerns about the country's economic outlook after
the vote to leave the European Union.
The mid-cap index has fallen more than 10 percent since June
23 in sterling terms.
"The FTSE 100 is doing its best to keep the post-Brexit
recovery alive in spite of the understandable uncertainty that
has arisen following the referendum," said Mike van Dulken, head
of research at Accendo Markets. "Defensives and safe havens have
certainly lived up to their name."
Gold miner Randgold Resources rose 4 percent to a
new record high, while Fresnillo gained 4.3 percent to
the highest level since late 2012.
Utilities stocks, generally seen as defensive plays, were
also in demand, with United Utilities, Severn Trent
, SSE and National Grid gaining 1.5 to 2.4
percent.
However, UK retailers slipped following a negative sector
note from HSBC, with shares in Tesco and Morrisons
falling 5 percent and 3.7 percent respectively.
"We expect that Tesco has lost a lot of its buying power and
position over recent years due to mismanagement," HSBC analysts
said. "We downgrade (it) to 'hold' from 'buy' as short-term
sentiment would be against the sector."
Property-related companies came under further selling
pressure as shares in Barratt Development, Taylor
Wimpey and British Land fell 2.4 to 3.5 percent
on lingering concerns about the sector's growth outlook.
Shares in mid-cap companies Redrow, Bovis Homes
and Zoopla Property fell 3.5 to 4.1 percent.
Domestic banks Metro Bank and Shawbrook were
down 7 percent and 3.6 percent respectively due to concerns over
Brexit.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Jon Boyle)