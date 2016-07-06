(ADVISORY - Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

* FTSE 100 down 1.3 pct, mid-cap down 0.4 pct

* Banks, retail, property stocks among top decliners

* Oil majors slip alongside crude prices

* Safe-haven flows lift gold miners to multi-year highs

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, July 6 Britain's top share index was led lower on Wednesday by retail and property-related stocks, which extended losses made after Britons voted to leave the European Union, and by a decline in energy stocks as oil prices slipped.

The FTSE 100 closed down 1.3 percent, a decline limited by a rally in precious metal miners shares as safe-haven gold hit a two-year peak. The more domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index finished 0.4 percent lower.

After moving largely in lock step with each other in the run-up to the EU referendum, UK mid-caps have diverged sharply since the Brexit vote on June 23.

The FTSE 250, which is skewed towards UK-focused banks and property stocks, has borne the brunt of investor worries, while blue-chips, whose earnings get a boost from weaker sterling, have outperformed in local currency terms. reut.rs/29jKbO4

Despite a sharp sell-off after the Brexit vote, the FTSE 100 index is still up about 2 percent since its close on June 23. In contrast, the mid-cap index has fallen more than 10 percent since then in sterling terms.

"The FTSE 100 is doing its best to keep the post-Brexit (vote) recovery alive in spite of the understandable uncertainty that has arisen following the referendum," Accendo Markets' head of research, Mike van Dulken, said. "Defensives and safe havens have certainly lived up to their name."

However, the FTSE 100 index is down about 11 percent in dollar terms as the slump in sterling to a 31-year low has reduced the dollar value of the market.

Oil and gas shares weakened on Wednesday with the sector index off 1.1 percent as oil prices fell on worries over demand. Mid-cap Tullow Oil slumped 12.3 percent.

Property firms, banks and retailers continued their slide with Royal Bank of Scotland slipping more than 6 percent to its lowest level since January 2009.

Retailers eased after HSBC raised the prospect of deepening price wars as supermarkets try to retain customers. Tesco and Morrisons fell 8.1 percent and 7.2 percent respectively and were the two weakest FTSE 100 performers.

"We expect that Tesco has lost a lot of its buying power and position over recent years due to mismanagement," HSBC analysts said in a note to clients. "We downgrade (it) to 'hold' from 'buy' as short-term sentiment would be against the sector."

Property-related companies came under further selling pressure as shares in Barratt Development and Taylor Wimpey fell more than 4 percent on lingering concerns about the sector's growth outlook.

Goldman Sachs, Barclays and Credit Suisse are among major banks forecasting a recession in the UK in the second half of 2016 or early 2017 with firms holding off on hiring and lower capital spending major factors.

Six firms have suspended dealings in their UK property funds this week after heavy redemptions from retail investors, underscoring concerns over demand for office space and retail property in the country.

Shares in mid-cap companies Redrow, Bovis Homes and Zoopla Property fell 1.8 to 5.6 percent. Domestic banks Shawbrook and Metro Bank fell 4.7 percent and 3.1 percent respectively due to Brexit concerns.

(Editing by Louise Ireland)