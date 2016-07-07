(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
* FTSE 100 index up 1.6 pct
* AB Foods surges nearly 9 pct
* Banking, property stocks rebound
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, July 7 Britain's top share index bounced
back on Thursday, with Associated British Foods heading
for its biggest one-day gain in 16 years after an encouraging
update, while energy shares mirrored gains in crude oil prices.
Banking and property-related stocks, battered in the
previous sessions on concerns about economic growth following
last month's vote in Britain to leave the European Union, were
also in demand as some investors looked for bargains.
Associated British Foods surged nearly 9 percent, the top
gainer in the blue-chip FTSE 100 index, after saying it
was sticking to plans to expand its Primark clothing chain
across Europe and the United States, and was optimistic about
continued growth despite uncertainty created by Brexit.
"The rout in the British pound is the primary factor and has
enabled the Associated British Foods to strengthen its position
outside its home market," Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at
Think Markets, said.
"The weakness in the currency is the main denominator for
the FTSE 100 index and investors will look very carefully that
how lower currency has enabled firms to boost their profits."
The benchmark FTSE 100 index, dominated by internationally
exposed companies, was up 1.6 percent after closing more than 1
percent lower in the previous session. Britain's
domestically-focused FTSE 250 index was up 1.9 percent.
Despite a sharp sell-off after the Brexit vote, the FTSE 100
is up about 3 percent since its close on June 23. However, it is
down 10 percent in dollar terms as the slump in sterling to a
31-year low has reduced the dollar value of the market. In
contrast, the FTSE 250 is down 8.5 percent in sterling terms.
Energy shares tracked crude oil prices higher. The UK oil
and gas index was up 1.6 percent, helped by a rise
of nearly 2 percent in shares of BP and Royal Dutch Shell
.
Some sectors rebounded from steep losses earlier in the
week, with UK banks rising 2 percent and the FTSE
350 Real Estate index gaining 3.7 percent, helped
by a 5 to 7 percnet rise in shares of land Securities,
Persimmon and British Land.
Property-related companies came under intense selling
pressure in the previous session on lingering concerns about the
sector's growth outlook. Several firms have suspended dealings
in their UK property funds this week after heavy redemptions
from retail investors, underscoring concerns over demand for
office space and retail property in the country.
Stock markets also got some support from the minutes for the
June 14-15 meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve late on Wednesday
showing the Fed's policymakers decided interest rate hikes
should stay on hold until the consequences of Britain's EU
referendum became clearer.
"An environment of 'lower for longer' interest tends to
be good for equity markets," Augustin Eden, analyst at Accendo
Markets, said.
British retailer Sports Direct surged 11.6 percnet
despite posting a 0.5 percent drop in annual core earnings, the
bottom end of guidance given in January, blaming tough trading
conditions and negative publicity about its working practices.
"Disappointing they might have been, but many analysts had
feared even worse and so the numbers were greeted with relief by
the market, helped also by the company's announcement that it
intends to start buying-back stock," Hargreaves Lansdown said.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)