LONDON, July 13 Britain's top share index edged
lower on Wednesday after climbing to an 11-month high in the
previous session, with housebuilders giving up some of their
recent gains and energy shares dragged lower by weaker oil
prices.
The FTSE real estate index fell 0.5 percent
after rising for four straight sessions. Shares in Taylor Wimpey
, Barratt Developments and Persimmon were
all down around 2 percent.
The UK oil & gas index fell 0.9 percent,
tracking a fall in crude oil prices partly on forecasts from the
U.S. government and OPEC that demand would increase next year.
The internationally-exposed FTSE 100 index was down
0.1 percent in early dealings, while the mid-cap index,
dominated by domestically-focused companies, was trading flat.
On the positive side, shares in small-cap retailer Poundland
surged more than 12 percent after South Africa's
Steinhoff agreed to buy the British company for 597
million pound ($793 million) in cash.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)