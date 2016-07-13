LONDON, July 13 Britain's top share index edged lower on Wednesday after climbing to an 11-month high in the previous session, with housebuilders giving up some of their recent gains and energy shares dragged lower by weaker oil prices.

The FTSE real estate index fell 0.5 percent after rising for four straight sessions. Shares in Taylor Wimpey , Barratt Developments and Persimmon were all down around 2 percent.

The UK oil & gas index fell 0.9 percent, tracking a fall in crude oil prices partly on forecasts from the U.S. government and OPEC that demand would increase next year.

The internationally-exposed FTSE 100 index was down 0.1 percent in early dealings, while the mid-cap index, dominated by domestically-focused companies, was trading flat.

On the positive side, shares in small-cap retailer Poundland surged more than 12 percent after South Africa's Steinhoff agreed to buy the British company for 597 million pound ($793 million) in cash. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)