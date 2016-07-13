* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index down 0.2 pct at close
* Housebuilders retreat after recent gains
* Burberry soars after results
* Poundland shares up over 12 pct on M&A news
(Adds detail and quote, updates prices at close)
By Kit Rees and Atul Prakash
LONDON, July 13 Britain's top share index edged
lower on Wednesday after climbing to an 11-month high in the
previous session, with housebuilders giving up some of their
recent gains and energy shares dragged lower by weaker oil
prices.
The FTSE real estate index edged 0.6 percent
lower after rising for four straight sessions. Shares in Taylor
Wimpey and Berkeley Group fell 0.7 and 2.7
percent respectively.
Barratt Developments dropped over 2 percent, after
Britain's biggest housebuilder said it might slow the pace of
construction and rethink its land buying programme to prepare
itself for an expected slowdown sparked by the Brexit vote.
"The market is concerned the housebuilding sector could be
in the firing line as a result of the Brexit vote, and while
Barratt have plans in place to reduce risk, it's unlikely these
could fully insulate the group from a nasty downturn," George
Salmon, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
The UK oil & gas index fell 1 percent, tracking
a fall in crude oil prices after bearish U.S. stock data added
to renewed concerns over a global oil glut. Shares in BP
and Royal Dutch Shell fell 1.3 percent and 0.9 percent
respectively.
The internationally-exposed FTSE 100 index was down
0.2 percent at its close, while the mid-cap index,
dominated by domestically-focused companies, was flat in
percentage terms.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 is still up about 5 percent since the
result came through on June 24 that Britain had voted to quit
the European Union. Mid-cap companies, which are more sensitive
to domestic policies and economic conditions, are down 3.4
percent.
However, the FTSE 100 index, which is dominated by global
companies, is down 6.6 percent in U.S. dollar terms in that
period, due to the sharp fall in sterling on concerns that the
Brexit vote could lead the country into recession.
On the positive side, shares in luxury goods group Burberry
jumped 6.3 percent to a 3-month high after its results
slightly beat expectations and it said that it expected a
post-Brexit drop in the pound to boost its earnings this year.
Some investors were more cautious on Burberry's prospects.
"The external environment remains challenging with slowing
demand from travelling customers and Chinese spend globally in
addition to drastically deteriorating wholesale orders,"
analysts at Jefferies said in a note, rating the stock a "hold".
Shares in small-cap retailer Poundland surged 12.6
percent after South Africa's Steinhoff agreed to buy
the British company for 597 million pounds ($793 million) in
cash.
"The recommended cash offer is a good result for Poundland
shareholders and comes at a time when there was more downside
risk than upside in our view. The cash offer of 222 pence is
highly attractive and we would advise shareholders to accept,"
Liberum analysts said in a note.
Miners Antofagasta and Glencore were also
in demand on the back of a rally in copper prices, gaining 3.7
percent and 0.5 percent respectively.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; editing by Andrew Roche)