* FTSE 100 up 0.2 pct
* GKN rises after confident full-year outlook
* BT Group up on Ofcom relief
* Housebuilders down on price target cuts
By Kit Rees
LONDON, July 26 UK shares opened in positive
territory on Tuesday, driven by gains in engineering firm GKN
and BT, though UK housebuilders fell after a
series of price target cuts.
The blue chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.2 percent at
6720.53 points by 0815 GMT, outperforming the broader European
market.
Engineering firm GKN was among the top risers, up 2.4
percent after sticking to a forecast for 2016 to be another year
of growth.
It also said that it would aim to cut costs by 30 million
pounds ($39.32 million) to help boost next year's result.
"Staying on course and delivering on guidance (before FX)
strikes us as pretty good going given the number of ebbs and
flows across each division, although it is precisely what GKN
has done for at least the last three years," Sandy Morris,
equity analyst at Jefferies said in a note.
"We believe 2016 will not - as GKN guided - be a vintage
year in terms of organic growth, but the things that need to
happen to position GKN for good organic growth from 2017 appear
to be slotting into place."
Likewise telecoms company BT Group rose 4.2 percent after
British regulator Ofcom did not recommend breaking up the
company.
Instead, Ofcom said that BT's network division Openreach
should be run as a separate company within the telecoms group.
"Avoidance of the worst-case outcome may be a relief for
investors and the underperformance of the BT share price in
recent months may imply that concerns over governance at
Openreach may be at least partially priced in," Polo Tang, Head
of Telecom Research at UBS, said in a note.
Housebuilders, however, were the biggest laggards, with
Taylor Wimpey, Berkeley Group, Barratt
Developments and Persimmon all down between 2.3
percent to 2.5 percent after Deutsche Bank cut its price target
on all four stocks, citing Brexit uncertainty for a reduction in
their forecasts for the sector.
Shares in ITV also fell 2.6 percent after a target
price cut from Kepler Cheuvreux.
Oil major BP was down 2.4 percent after missing its
quarterly profit expectations due to weak refining margins and
oil prices.
The oil company also cut its 2016 investment budget to below
$17 billion.
Outside of the blue chips, Virgin Money jumped over 6
percent after reporting a rise in half-year underlying pretax
profit.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)