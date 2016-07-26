* FTSE 100 closes 0.2 pct higher
* GKN rises after confident full-year outlook
* BT Group up on Ofcom relief
* Housebuilders down on price target cuts
By Kit Rees
LONDON, July 26 Britain's top share index ended
slightly higher on Tuesday, driven by gains in lender Provident
Financial engineering firm GKN and BT,
though housebuilders fell after a series of price target cuts.
The blue chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.2 percent
higher at 6,724.03 points. The index is up about 16 percent
since a post-Brexit slump, but is up only 12 percent in dollar
terms because of a sharp decline in the sterling.
The market was underpinned by a rise in basic resources
stocks after recent sharp losses, with the UK mining index
gaining about 2 percent.
The FTSE 100 index was also helped by several individual
companies. Shares in Provident Financial surged 5.7 percent, the
top gainer in the FTSE 100 index, after saying that its first
half adjusted pre-tax profit jumped 17.6 percent.
Engineering firm GKN was also among the top risers, up 3.8
percent, after sticking to a forecast for 2016 to be another
year of growth. It also said it would aim to cut costs by 30
million pounds ($39.32 million) to help boost next year's
result.
"Staying on course and delivering on guidance (before FX)
strikes us as pretty good going given the number of ebbs and
flows across each division, although it is precisely what GKN
has done for at least the last three years," Sandy Morris,
equity analyst at Jefferies said in a note.
"We believe 2016 will not - as GKN guided - be a vintage
year in terms of organic growth, but the things that need to
happen to position GKN for good organic growth from 2017 appear
to be slotting into place."
Telecoms company BT Group rose 3.1 percent after Ofcom did
not recommend breaking up the company. Instead, the British
regulator said that BT's network division Openreach should be
run as a separate company within the telecoms group.
"Avoidance of the worst-case outcome may be a relief for
investors and the underperformance of the BT share price in
recent months may imply that concerns over governance at
Openreach may be at least partially priced in," Polo Tang, Head
of Telecom Research at UBS, said in a note.
Housebuilders, however, were the biggest laggards, with
Taylor Wimpey, Berkeley Group, Barratt
Developments and Persimmon all down between 2.5
percent to 3.3 percent after Deutsche Bank cut its price target
on all four stocks, citing Brexit uncertainty for a reduction in
their forecasts for the sector.
Oil major BP was down 1.3 percent after missing its
quarterly profit expectations due to weak refining margins and
oil prices. The oil company also cut its 2016 investment budget
to below $17 billion.
Outside of the blue chips, Virgin Money jumped over 8
percent after reporting a rise in half-year underlying pretax
profit.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Raissa
Kasolowsky)