By Kit Rees and Atul Prakash
LONDON, July 28 Britain's top share index dipped
on Thursday after hitting a one-year high in the previous
session, with Lloyds, Smith & Nephew and Royal Dutch Shell
falling after poorly received trading updates.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.4 percent at
6,721.06 points at its close.
The mid-cap index also fell 0.1 percent, weighed
down by a 24.7 percent slide in lender International Personal
Finance, which slumped after reporting a 29 percent fall
in adjusted profit before tax.
The FTSE 100, whose international companies are less exposed
to any weakness in the domestic economy arising from Brexit, is
up 6 percent since the Brexit vote, while the
domestically-focused mid-cap index closed 0.6 percent below its
pre-Brexit level.
"The FTSE 100 is seeing some weakness as earnings from some
heavyweight companies have disappointed. Given the recent run
higher..., it would not be surprising to see a further pullback
in the next sessions," said Jawaid Afsar, senior trader at
Securequity.
But he said further rises could be on the cards, with 6,900
a target in the next few weeks.
The biggest decliner was Lloyds Banking Group,
which dropped 5.8 percent after saying that capital generation
could be lower as it steps up its cost cutting plans, with
investors citing concerns about its ability to maintain its
dividend.
"Lloyds still has a robust capital position ... However,
lower capital generation impinges on the bank's ability to
return cash to shareholders," said Laith Khalaf, senior analyst
at Hargreaves Lansdown.
"Lloyds has increased its interim dividend significantly,
but if the Brexit axe is to fall anywhere, it's likely to be on
the special dividend at the end of the year."
Shares in Smith & Nephew fell 5.6 percent after
Europe's biggest maker of artificial knees and hips said it was
continuing to struggle with weak demand for its products in
China.
Royal Dutch Shell fell 2.9 percent after reporting
a fall of more than 70 percent in quarterly profit, far worse
than analyst estimates.
The blue-chip FTSE index was underpinned by a sharp rally in
the shares of some companies following updates.
Engineering firm Rolls-Royce surged 13.5 percent
after reaffirming profit would improve in the second half of the
year. It also said its turnaround plan would deliver cost cuts
at the top end of a guided range.
Likewise, pharma company AstraZeneca closed at a
record high, jumping more than 7 percent following a solid set
of results.
Miner Anglo American was up 5.4 percent after saying
its net debt had fallen and that a cost-cutting and asset-sale
strategy was on track.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Kevin Liffey)