By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Aug 3 Britain's top share index steadied
near a recent two-week low on Wednesday, with weaker commodities
and property-related stocks offsetting an HSBC-led
rally in banking stocks.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.02 percent
in morning trading after hitting its lowest since mid-July in
the previous session. The index's 16-percent rally since a
post-Brexit slump is losing steam, with the market facing some
selling pressure in the past days.
Banks were the top performers, with HSBC helping the UK
banking index to gain 2 percent.
HSBC shares rose 3.3 percent after Europe's biggest bank
cheered investors by announcing plans to buy back up to $2.5
billion of its shares, despite reporting a 29 percent slump in
its first-half profits.
"This reflects the decision by management to return half of
the capital gain generated from the disposal of the group's
Brazilian operations ... (but it) has dropped its progressive
dividend policy," Shore Capital analyst Gary Greenwood said.
"So while giving with one hand, (the) management is at the
same time taking away with the other."
Other banks also gained, with both Royal Bank of Scotland
and Standard Chartered up around 1 percent.
However, commodities-related stocks lost ground again. The
UK mining index fell 0.3 percent, tracking losses
in major industrial metals.
Shares in Rio Tinto were down around 1 percent, also
after the global miner reported a 47 percent slump in first-half
profit to its weakest in 12 years. However, losses were limited
as it surprised the market with a higher-than-expected dividend.
Property-related stocks also fell on lingering concerns
about the pace of economic growth in Britain after the country
voted in late June to leave the European Union.
A closely watched business survey said on Wednesday that
Britain's economy was shrinking at its fastest rate since the
2008-09 financial crisis, making a Bank of England rate cut on
Thursday "a foregone conclusion".
Shares in Persimmon, Taylor Wimpey and Intu
Properties fell around 1 percent.
Among other movers, Next rose 3.6 percent after
reporting a pick up in sales in its fiscal second quarter from
the first.
