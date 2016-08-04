(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* FTSE 100 steady in morning trade
* Focus on BoE's rate decision
* Hikma slumps after update
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Aug 4 Britain's top share index steadied
before a likely move by the Bank of England to cut rates on
Thursday, although drugmaker Hikma and precious metals
miner Randgold Resources slumped after their poor
updates.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was flat in percentage
terms at 6,635.50 points by 0833 GMT after setting a new
three-week low of 6,615.83 earlier in the day.
Investors keenly awaited the Bank of England's likely move
later in the day to cut interest rates for the first time since
2009, as Britain's economy teeters on the brink of recession
after June's Brexit vote.
"The BoE is expected to cut the bank rate by at least 25
basis points and to revise the economic forecasts significantly
lower following Britain's decision to leave the European Union,"
Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at London Capital Group said.
"Of course BoE Governor Mark Carney will remind that a
monetary easing will not be enough to solve the problems the UK
may be facing ahead. The Brexit is a major political issue,
which will result in a sizeable structural change, hence the
fiscal side of the play will be as important, if not more."
Some companies suffered heavily after their updates.
Hikma, down 14.5 percent and heading for its worst one-day
percentage drop in 8 years, led the market lower after saying
that its full-year core operating profit from its generics unit
would be hurt by delayed approvals of new products and
higher-than-expected costs.
Randgold Resources, down 11.3 percent, also featured
among the top decliners after it said its second-quarter profit
from mining was flat as higher gold prices were offset by lower
production and increased costs.
"Randgold described Q2 2016 as one of the toughest quarters
it has suffered 'in years', with results hit by a 46-day outage
at one of Tongon's two milling circuits and throughput, recovery
and dilution challenges at Kibali owing to this mine's
continuing transition to a mixed-ore feed," Shore Capital
analyst Yuen Low said in note.
"These disappointments more than offset outperformance at
Loulo-Gounkoto. Importantly, however, Randgold expects a better
H2 2016, which it believes should 'boost its 2016 results to
within its market guidance'," Low said.
Some companies gained on the back of strong results.
Aviva was up 4.8 percent after the insurer boosted
profits and cash generation in the first half of the year
despite a challenging market backdrop, enabling it to raise its
interim dividend.
Mid-cap company Serco Group surged nearly 12 percent
after the British outsourcing firm raised its 2016 profit
forecast for the second time this year and said Britain's vote
to leave the European Union could bring opportunities as well as
costs.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)