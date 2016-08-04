* FTSE 100 up 1.4
* BOE cuts interest rates
* Hikma slumps after update
By Kit Rees and Atul Prakash
LONDON, Aug 4 Britain's top share index rallied
after the Bank of England (BoE) cut interest rates on Thursday,
although pharmaceuticals company Hikma and precious
metals mining group Randgold Resources slumped after
poor updates.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 1.4 percent to
6,729.24 points by 1134 GMT having set a new three-week low of
6,615.83 early in the session.
The BoE lowered its main lending rate to a record-low 0.25
percent from 0.5 percent, in line with market expectations and
the first cut since 2009, as Britain's economy teeters on the
brink of recession after June's Brexit vote.
"Post-referendum, the UK faces a lengthy period of
uncertainty. In the shorter term, this will result in lower
investment and consumption ... In this context, the MPC's
decision to cut interest rates is a step in the right
direction," Thomas Miller Investment's chief investment officer,
Abi Oladimeji, said in a note.
The FTSE 250 mid-cap index, which is dominated by
domestically focused companies, extended gains to trade 1.3
percent higher.
Banking sector stocks Lloyds and Royal Bank of
Scotland pared gains after the BoE decision and mid-cap
challenger bank CYBG fell 2.6 percent.
UK housebuilders, however, reversed their losses after the
rate cut, with the UK Real Estate index trading 1.2
percent higher.
Some companies also gained on the back of strong results.
Aviva was up 6.5 percent after the insurer boosted
profits and cash generation in the first half of the year
despite a challenging market backdrop, enabling it to raise its
interim dividend.
Mid-cap outsourcing firm Serco Group surged more
than 14 percent after raising its 2016 profit forecast for the
second time this year and said Britain's vote to leave the
European Union could bring opportunities as well as costs.
Some companies suffered heavily after their updates.
Hikma dropped 12.3 percent and headed for its worst one-day
percentage drop in 7 years after saying that its full-year core
operating profit from its generics unit would be hurt by delayed
approvals of new products and higher-than-expected costs.
Randgold Resources, down 8.2 percent, also featured
among the top decliners after it said its second-quarter profit
from mining was flat as higher gold prices were offset by lower
production and increased costs.
