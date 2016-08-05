(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* FTSE 100 up 0.2 percent
* RBS slides following update
* Housebuilders rally on strong results
By Kit Rees
LONDON, Aug 5 UK shares rallied on Friday, led
by a rise in mining stocks and housebuilders, though Royal Bank
of Scotland slumped after reporting a large loss in its
first-half results.
The blue chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.2 percent at
6754.98 points by 0844 GMT, hitting a fresh year-high and
extending a rally after the Bank of England cut interest rates
for the first time since 2009 and unleashed billions of pounds
of stimulus to mitigate the economic impact of Britain's vote to
leave the European Union in June.
Royal Bank of Scotland, was the top faller, dropping
4.3 percent after it reported widening first-half losses and
abandoned its plans to turn its William & Glyn unit into a
standalone bank.
"The outlook statement is notably cautious, reflecting
increased uncertainty following the outcome of the EU referendum
and lower for longer interest rate environment," Gary Greenwood,
analyst at Shore Capital, said in a note.
The bank also put aside 450 million pounds to compensate
customers missold payment protection insurance and a 180 million
euros provision for redress in its Irish mortgages business.
"Low interest rates and a slowing economy are not good news
for the UK banking sector, though RBS is relatively well
capitalised, so barring an extreme systemic shock, its issue is
one of profitability rather than solvency," Laith Khalaf, senior
analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said in a note.
In positive territory, Rio Tinto led the miners
higher, rising 2.1 percent after completing the sale of its
Mount Pleasant coal assets.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals gained 5 percent, rebounding
after a 16.8 percent slump in the previous session after issuing
a profit warning on its generic drugs unit.
Housebuilders were also in focus, after mid-cap brick maker
Ibstock soared over 10 percent after reporting a set of
well-received results, quelling fears about the impact of the
UK's Brexit vote.
"Trading in the first half is in line with the expectation
stated at the May AGM. Though Brexit has created uncertainty,
trading has continued normal seasonal levels," analysts at
Jefferies said in a note, reiterating their "buy" rating on the
stock.
Likewise Bellway rose 5.6 percent on a strong set of
results, with full-year revenue marginally ahead of
expectations.
"Trading since the Brexit vote has been encouraging and with
a strong balance sheet and robust land bank Bellway can be
flexible and respond opportunistically to any changes in market
conditions," Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said in
a note.
Blue chip peers Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey
both rose 2.5 percent and 1.6 percent respectively
The FTSE 100 has rallied 6.7 percent since the UK's vote to
leave the European Union, and the index is set to post a small
gain for the first week of trading in August.
