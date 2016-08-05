(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* FTSE 100 index up 0.6 percent
* Housebuilders among top gainers
* RBS slides following update
By Kit Rees
LONDON, Aug 5 Britain's blue-chip share index
climbed to its highest level since July 2015 on Friday, led by a
rise in housebuilders and miners, although Royal Bank of
Scotland slumped after reporting a big loss in its first-half
results.
The blue chip FTSE 100 extended gains after
better-than-expected U.S. jobs data and was trading 0.6 percent
higher at 6,781.01 points by 1435 GMT. The mid-cap FTSE 250
also hit this year's high and was last quoted up 1.3
percent.
The market gathered momentum after the Bank of England cut
rates for the first time since 2009 on Thursday and unleashed
billions of pounds of stimulus to mitigate the economic impact
of Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
"Today's gains have been pretty much broad-based with the
FTSE 250 breaking through 17,400 and its pre-Brexit peaks," said
Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.
"Also having a good day are housebuilders, with Persimmon,
Berkeley Group and Barratt all up on the day. The new lower for
longer interest rate environment is also likely to be helping."
Blue-chip Persimmon, Berkeley, Barratt Developments
and Taylor Wimpey rose 1.5 to 3.2 percent.
Mid-cap brick maker Ibstock soared 8 percent after
reporting a set of well-received results, quelling fears about
the impact of the UK's Brexit vote. Bellway rose 5.1
percent on a strong set of results.
"Trading since the Brexit vote has been encouraging and with
a strong balance sheet and robust land bank Bellway can be
flexible and respond opportunistically to any changes in market
conditions," Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said.
The UK mining index rose 1.2 percent, tracking
gains in some base metals. BHP Billiton increased 2.7
percent, while Rio Tinto was up 2.2 percent after the
sale of its Mount Pleasant coal assets.
On the downside, Royal Bank of Scotland slumped 8.5
percent, the worst performer in the FTSE 100 index, after its
first-half losses widened and the part-nationalised bank
abandoned its plans to turn its William & Glyn unit into a
standalone bank.
"The outlook statement is notably cautious, reflecting
increased uncertainty following the outcome of the EU referendum
and lower for longer interest rate environment," Gary Greenwood,
analyst at Shore Capital, said in a note.
Among other sharp movers, Hikma advanced 8 percent,
rebounding after a 16.8 percent slump in the previous session
after issuing a profit warning on its generic drugs unit.
The FTSE 100 has rallied around 7 percent since the UK's
vote to leave the European Union, and the index is set to post a
small gain for the first week of trading in August.
(Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Richard Balmforth)