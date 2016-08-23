* FTSE 100 up 0.6 percent
* Bullish Persimmon update boosts housebuilders
* Miners rebound from Monday's drop
* Tesco gains after industry data
LONDON, Aug 23 Britain's leading share index
rose on Tuesday, helped by a rise in housebuilders after strong
results from Persimmon suggested that the sector was
coping with the uncertainty from Britain's vote to leave the
European Union.
Persimmon rose 4.2 percent, the biggest riser on the
blue-chip FTSE 100, closing at its highest level since
the UK voted to leave the European Union.
It reported a jump in reservations by buyers of new homes
over the past two months despite some surveys suggesting the
so-called Brexit vote could cool the housing market.
The company does not build in central London, where some
surveys have found that prices of premium properties are falling
the fastest.
"Less London exposure than peers looks to be paying off
while current trends and outlook appear in line with recent
property data," said Mike van Dulken, head of research at
Accendo Markets.
"Like the rest of the FTSE, the company acknowledges
'increased economic uncertainty' in light of the referendum, but
investors appear more focused on increased customer interest in
Persimmon properties".
Rival housebuilders Barratt Developments, Berkeley
and Taylor Wimpey also rose, gaining between 4
percent and 4.9 percent.
The FTSE 100 was up 0.6 percent at 6,868.51 points,
its biggest daily gain since August 11. It drifted back last
week after touching 14-month highs in mid-August.
Miners were also among the leading gainers, up
2.3 percent to recoup Monday's slide, helped by stabilising
copper prices.
The sector was also helped by an upbeat note from Jefferies
in which the broker upgraded BHP Billiton to "buy" from
"hold". BHP Billiton's shares rose 4.4 percent.
"Demand has stabilized, supply is declining in most cases,
balance sheets have strengthened due to FCF and asset sales, and
valuations are inexpensive. Fundamentals have clearly improved,"
analysts at Jefferies said in a note.
Grocer Tesco was another standout performer, up 4.3
percent after data from market researcher Kantar Worldpanel
showed that British grocery sales edged 0.3 percent higher year
on year in the 12 weeks to Aug. 14, with Tesco posting its
slowest rate of decline in 6 months.
Among mid-caps, JRP soared 16.8 percent after the
annuity provider provided an upbeat trading update, though the
stock remains down more than 30 percent since the Brexit vote.
