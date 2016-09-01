(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* FTSE 100 dips as sterling rises on strong manufacturing
data
* BP, Royal Dutch Shell shares fall on weaker oil prices
* But manufacturing data lifts mid-cap FTSE 250 index
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Sept 1 Britain's top shares index dipped
on Thursday, as the market's initial gains fizzled out following
a jump up in sterling after data which showed a rebound in the
UK manufacturing sector.
Sterling climbed 1 percent to hit a one-month high and
traded above $1.32 against the dollar after data showing one of
the sharpest rebounds on record in August for the British
manufacturing sector.
The Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), a closely
watched gauge of factory activity, jumped to a 10-month high of
53.3 in August, recovering from the three-year low it hit in
July after Britain's June 23 vote to leave the European Union.
That in turn weighed on the blue-chip FTSE 100 equity index
, since a weaker sterling typically benefits many of the
FTSE's internationally-focused and export-oriented companies.
The FTSE 100 was down 0.3 percent at 6,763.98 points in late
session trading, underperforming gains elsewhere in Europe, with
the pan-European STOXX 600 index up 0.8 percent.
The shares of oil majors Royal Dutch Shell and BP
also weakened in tandem with lower oil prices.
"The FTSE is underperforming in the session driven by a
combination of a stronger pound and further downside pressure on
commodities," said OANDA senior market analyst Craig Erlam.
In contrast, however, the FTSE 250 mid-cap index -
which is more sensitive to the domestic UK economy than the
blue-chip index - rose 1 percent after the relatively strong set
of manufacturing data.
The FTSE 100 is up around 10 percent so far in 2016,
although the U.S. dollar value of UK shares has been impacted by
a drop in sterling in the immediate aftermath of June's Brexit
vote for Britain to quit the EU.
