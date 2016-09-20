(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* FTSE 100 closes up 0.3 pct at 6,830.79 points
* Burberry and Tesco among top performers
* IAG shares fall in wake of slide at Air France
* FTSE 100 up around 10 pct so far in 2016
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Sept 20 Britain's top shares index rose
on Tuesday, lifted by gains in consumer goods stocks ranging
from luxury fashion group Burberry to supermarket
retailer Tesco.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.3 percent
at 6,830.79 points.
Burberry climbed 3.6 percent, the best-performing FTSE 100
stock in percentage terms. CMC Markets analyst Jasper Lawler
said investors appeared to be reacting favourably to its 'see
now, buy now' collection at London Fashion Week.
Tesco advanced 0.9 percent after the latest Kantar grocery
sales data showed it had achieved its best 12-week sales
performance in more than two years.
Shares in its rivals Sainsbury and Morrisons
fell, with both companies reporting lower sales in
contrast to Tesco.
Shares in British Airways operator International
Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) fell 3.6 percent,
making them the worst performing FTSE 100 stock.
They were hit by a downbeat outlook from rival Air France
KLM, whose boss warned of a further decline in
bookings in coming months as a result of Islamist militant
attacks and a cabin crew strike.
The FTSE is up around 10 percent so far in 2016, as record
low interest rates from the Bank of England have helped offset a
hit to the market from June's shock referendum vote to quit the
European Union.
The low rates have impacted returns on bonds and cash,
driving investors over to the better returns available from the
stock market and companies' dividend payouts.
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Mark
Trevelyan)