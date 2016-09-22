(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* FTSE 100 rises, index close to 2016 peak
* Mining stocks outperform
* Global equity markets buoyed by latest update from Fed
By Adela Suliman and Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Sept 22 Britain's top share index rose
on Thursday, inching back towards its highest level of the year,
buoyed by a rally across global stock markets after the Federal
Reserve's decision to keep U.S. interest rates on hold.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 1.1 percent
at 6,911.40 points, edging nearer to its 2016 peak of 6,955
points reached in August, its highest level in more than a year.
The U.S. Fed left interest rates unchanged and projected a
less aggressive path for hikes next year and in 2018
.
However, it signalled it still might tighten monetary policy
by the end of this year as the labour market improved. Fed Chair
Janet Yellen said U.S. growth looked stronger and rate increases
would be needed to keep the economy from overheating and
fuelling high inflation.
Nevertheless, while rates may go up in the United States,
interest rates remain at record lows in Britain and the euro
zone, hitting returns on bonds and cash and driving investors to
seek better returns on the stock market.
"It is becoming clear that central banks around the world
see themselves supporting the economy with loose monetary policy
while governments remain slow with fiscal reform," said Lorne
Baring, managing director at B Capital Wealth Management.
The FTSE 350 industrial metals and mining index
was the day's strongest sector closing up 4.6 percent.
Mining shares were the top-performing FTSE stocks, led by
Glencore which finished up 5.5 percent as the Fed's
decision pushed down the U.S dollar, making commodities cheaper
for holders of other currencies.
"On the back of the Fed's inaction last night, the markets
have taken quite some respite from that," Dafydd Davies, partner
at Charles Hanover Investments said, noting mining stocks were
pushed "to the forefront of the FTSE 100."
The FTSE 100 is up around 10 percent so far in 2016, after a
Bank of England rate cut helped the FTSE to recover from June's
vote to quit the European Union.
