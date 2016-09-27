(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

* FTSE 100 remains near one-week lows

* Perceived Clinton victory in U.S. debate buoys stock markets

* Wolseley falls on cautious outlook

* FTSE 100 up around 10 pct so far in 2016

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Sept 27 Britain's top shares index hovered near one-week lows on Tuesday, weighed down by a drop in construction stocks such as Wolseley and weaker energy company stock prices.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was flat at 6,819.59 points, near its lowest level in around a week.

The FTSE gained some support from a general rebound in world stock markets after Democrat Hillary Clinton, favoured by many business leaders and investors, was seen to have won the first U.S. presidential election TV debate against Republican rival Donald Trump.

The FTSE remains up by around 10 percent since the start of 2016 but it fell 1.3 percent on Monday in what was the FTSE's worst one-day percentage drop since late June, when Britain voted to quit the European Union in a shock "Brexit" vote.

Wolseley was the worst-performing FTSE 100 stock on Tuesday, falling 3.7 percent after the company warned of tough market conditions as it reported results.

"The U.S. Industrial market remains weak and the outlook statement mixed, citing an uncertain economic environment in some markets and continued price deflation," Jefferies analysts wrote on Wolseley. They kept a "hold" rating on Wolseley shares.

Shares in oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell also slipped, impacted by weaker oil prices.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other oil producers led by Russia are meeting on the sidelines of the International Energy Forum in Algeria from Sept. 26-28, but investors remain sceptical that a deal may be reached.

"Markets are still unconvinced that an agreement will be reached with Iran downplaying yesterday the chances of OPEC and non-OPEC producers sealing a deal to curb output," said FXTM chief market strategist Hussein Sayed. (Editing by Janet Lawrence)