* FTSE 100 down 0.2 pct at close
* StanChart falls after report of U.S. probe
* Wolseley slips on cautious outlook
By Kit Rees and Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Sept 27 Britain's top shares index
hovered near one-week lows on Tuesday, weighed down by a drop in
banking stocks such as Standard Chartered and weaker
energy company stock prices.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.2 percent at
6,807.67 points at its close, near its lowest level in around a
week.
The FTSE gave up gains made earlier in the session following
a rebound in world stock markets after Democrat Hillary Clinton,
favoured by many business leaders and investors, was seen to
have won the first U.S. presidential election TV debate against
Republican rival Donald Trump.
The FTSE remains up by around 9 percent since the start of
2016 but it fell 1.3 percent on Monday in what was the FTSE's
worst one-day percentage drop since late June, when Britain
voted to quit the European Union in a shock "Brexit" vote.
Standard Charterd was the top faller, down 2.5
percent following a media report that the bank faced an
investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice into whether
StanChart failed to stop alleged misconduct at MAXpower Group
Pte Ltd, an Indonesian power plant builder.
Standard Chartered said that it had referred the allegations
to the appropriate authorities.
Royal Bank of Scotland and Barclays fell
1.6 percent and 1.3 percent respectively.
Shares in oil major Royal Dutch Shell dropped 2.2
percent, with BP also slipping 0.9 percent, hit by weaker
oil prices.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and
other oil producers, led by Russia, are meeting on the sidelines
of the International Energy Forum in Algeria from Sept. 26-28,
but investors are sceptical that they can agree to limit output.
"Markets are still unconvinced that an agreement will be
reached with Iran downplaying yesterday the chances of OPEC and
non-OPEC producers sealing a deal to curb output," said FXTM
chief market strategist Hussein Sayed.
Wolseley fell 1.3 percent after the building materials
distributor warned of tough market conditions as it reported
results.
"The U.S. industrial market remains weak and the outlook
statement mixed, citing an uncertain economic environment in
some markets and continued price deflation," Jefferies analysts
wrote, keeping a "hold" rating on Wolseley shares.
Travel & leisure stocks were among the top risers, with
cruise operator Carnival gaining 4.8 percent after a
target price upgrade from Natixis.
TUI rose 1.5 percent after a TUI executive said
August trading was in line with expectations and bookings from
Britain did not fall as much as expected after the vote to leave
the European Union.
