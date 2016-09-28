(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
* FTSE 100 closes 0.6 pct higher
* Miners track stronger metals prices
* Sainsbury's falls after results
By Kit Rees
LONDON, Sept 28 Britain's blue-chip share index
bounced back from a one-week low on Wednesday as engineering
firm Smiths Group surged after posting
higher-than-expected profits and miners tracked stronger metals
prices.
The FTSE 100 index closed 0.6 percent higher at
6,849.38 points, in line with a broader rally in European stock
markets, after falling to a one-week low in the previous
session. It is up nearly 10 percent so far this year.
Smiths Group rose more than 4 percent as improved sales at
two of its units, as well as cost cuts, helped it to beat
analysts' full-year revenue and pre-tax profit forecasts.
"We continue to see an attractive investment thesis in
Smiths based on reinvestment for growth," Credit Suisse said.
"We expect cash generation to remain healthy with lower pension
contributions and management's clear commitment to further
working capital reductions."
Mining companies were the top risers, with the sector index
rising 1.4 percent. Rio Tinto, Anglo
American and BHP Billiton rose between 0.8
percent and 2.7 percent as prices of major industrial metals
advanced.
TUI advanced 1.3 percent after the holiday company
lifted its core profit guidance for 2015/16, helped by strong
demand from British tourists and a lower exposure than
competitor Thomas Cook to Turkey, which has been hit by
security fears.
"The TUI results are quite surprising in a way because we
had the opposite story yesterday from Thomas Cook," Jasper
Lawler, analyst at CMC Markets, said.
"TUI, fundamentally, are a German company, so they just
don't have the pound effect weighing on them in quite the same
way that maybe the UK travel firms do," Lawler said.
The FTSE 100 fell in the previous two sessions on worries
surrounding its banking sector. However, RBS' $1.1
billion settlement to resolve claims in the United States that
it sold mortgage-backed securities to credit unions did not
weigh on its shares, which were up 1 percent.
"This payment had already largely been provided for and so
should not have a material impact on our profit estimates or the
group's capital position," Gary Greenwood, analyst at Shore
Capital Markets, said in a note.
British grocer Sainsbury fell 3 percent, the worst
performer in the FTSE 100 index, with its shares falling below
its pre-Brexit vote levels after reporting another drop in
quarterly underlying sales.
Shares in small-cap company UK Mail soared 43
percent after Deutsche Post DHL said it was buying
the independent British postal operator for 243 million pounds
($315 million) to cement its foothold in Europe's three largest
e-commerce markets, Britain, Germany and France.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)