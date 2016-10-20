(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* FTSE 100 index falls 0.2 percent
* ITV and WPP down on ad revenue concerns
* NCC and Keller slump after poor updates
LONDON, Oct 20 British shares edged lower on
Thursday as advertising giant WPP fell after sales
growth at its French peer Publicis slowed and mid-caps NCC
and Keller plummeted following disappointing
updates.
Shares in WPP fell nearly 3 percent after Publicis Groupe
, down 6 percent, said third-quarter sales grew by just
0.2 percent on an organic basis following the loss of large
media accounts in the United States in 2015.
Concern about advertising revenues hit British broadcaster
ITV as well, with its shares down 3 percent after broker
Liberum cut its target price for the stock.
"We reflect the latest comments from media buyers into our
forecasts, which suggest a weaker advertising momentum into Q4,"
Liberum said, lowering its net advertising estimate for 2016.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.2 percent by
0830 GMT after gaining in the previous two sessions. The FTSE
250 index fell 0.4 percent.
The mid-cap index's underperformance was caused by sharp
sell-offs in shares of some companies. Cyber security company
NCC plummeted 35 percent and headed for its biggest-ever daily
decline after it faced some contract cancellations and
difficulties with some renewals.
Mid-cap engineering companies Keller slumped 25
percent and Senior fell 20 percent after both issued
profit warnings .
However, airline stocks found some solid ground after German
airline Lufthansa, up more than 7 percent, increased
its profit target for the year and on expectations that the
British government will approve a third runway for London's
Heathrow airport.
"All the signals point to the government finally approving
the move. This could deliver a major boost to the UK's airline
sector and knock-on positives for European carriers," ETX
Capital analyst Neil Wilson said.
Shares in British Airways owner ICG, easyJet
and Ryanair rose 2.2 to 3.3 percent.
The FTSE 100 index, dominated by internationally exposed
companies, has surged more than 20 percent since a post-Brexit
sell-off in June following a drop in sterling. However, the
index is up less than 9 percent since then in dollar terms.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash, editing by Larry King)