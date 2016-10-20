* FTSE 100 index rises 0.1 percent
* ECB holds policy steady
* Mid-caps NCC and Keller slump after poor updates
* ITV and WPP down on ad revenue concerns
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Oct 20 Banks helped to support British
blue-chips on Thursday, buoyed by good performance from U.S.
lenders in key business areas on a volatile day as the European
Central Bank held policy steady.
British mid-caps were also in focus, hobbled as the FTSE 250
was hit by a series of profit warnings.
The FTSE 100 ended up 4.98 points, or 0.1 percent, at
7,026.90, following a volatile session.
Top risers were Royal Bank of Scotland and Barclays
, up 3.5 and 3.2 percent respectively. Traders said good
results from U.S. banks were helping the sector, especially
lenders such as RBS and Barclays that have substantial Fixed
Income, Currency and Commodity (FICC) trading operations.
Analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove said it expected "this trend
of FICC outperformance ... to continue" in the European earnings
season, and cited Barclays as a stock which would benefit.
On Thursday, BNY Mellon was the latest in a series of
U.S. banks to post expectation-busting results.
"U.S. bank earnings have been good. That's removed some of
the worries over continued low rates. As long as there's an
investment bank business behind you, that's where the
performance is," said Zeg Choudhry, managing director of broker
LONTRAD. "Barclays is favoured because of its investment banking
business."
Volatility in afternoon trade was exacerbated by a meeting
of the European Central Bank.
The ECB kept rates steady as expected, and trade was choppy
after ECB President Mario Draghi said the central bank had not
discussed at its latest meeting either ending its asset-buying
programme, also known as quantitative easing, or extending it.
Shares dropped initially, but recovered following a fall in
the euro and bonds yields as Draghi struck a more dovish tone.
The mid-cap FTSE 250 fell 0.5 percent, hit by profit
warnings.
Cyber security company NCC plummeted 35 percent, its
biggest-ever daily decline after it faced some contract
cancellations and difficulties with some renewals.
Mid-cap engineering companies Keller and Senior
slumped 27 percent and 20 percent respectively after
both issued profit warnings .
Among blue chips, WPP fell 3.6 percent after
Publicis Groupe, down 5.7 percent, said third-quarter
sales grew by just 0.2 percent on an organic basis following the
loss of large media accounts in the United States in 2015.
Concern about advertising revenues hit British broadcaster
ITV as well, with its shares down 3 percent after broker
Liberum cut its target price for the stock.
However, airline stocks found some solid ground after German
airline Lufthansa, up more than 7.9 percent, increased
its profit target for the year..
Shares in British Airways owner IAG, easyJet
and Ryanair rose 0.9 to 3.4 percent.
