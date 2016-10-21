(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* FTSE 100 flat
* British American Tobacco rises after Reynolds offer
* Informa gains after upgrade
* Acacia Mining soars following results
By Kit Rees
LONDON, Oct 21 UK shares steadied on Friday,
boosted by British American Tobacco after it bid for
U.S. rival Reynolds American, while profit warnings from
mid-sized companies added a note of caution before earnings
season picks up next week.
The blue chip FTSE 100 index was flat at 7,028.53
points by 0906 GMT, on course to post a 0.2 percent gain in a
week that saw some big fallers following disappointing updates
from Pearson and Burberry and a profit warning
from Travis Perkins.
The FTSE 250 mid cap index, made up of more
domestically-focused firms, was also flat and on track to end
the week with a 0.2 percent fall, hit by profit warnings on
Thursday from engineering firms Keller and Senior
, as well as a slump in cyber security company NNC
.
On Friday, M&A activity boosted shares in standout performer
British American Tobacco, which rose nearly 3 percent and hit a
two-week high after offering to buy Reynolds American Inc.
"It has been a bit of a mixed bag," Laith Khalaf, senior
analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
"That's what you get when you've had the currency
fluctuating, which has created a bit of a division in terms of
who is doing well out of that, and you've also got a very
...low-growth world, which some companies can prosper in and
others can't."
British American Tobacco's proposed $47 billion deal with
Reynolds American would create the U.S. market leader. Shares in
peer Imperial Brands rose 2 percent.
"The U.S. is one of the most attractive profit pools in the
world," Owen Bennett, equity analyst at Jefferies said in a
note.
"Macros are supportive, pricing potential is significant ...
and also a large margin opportunity still. Litigation risk is
now largely behind us also. The U.S. will now make up over 40
percent of BAT profit versus just under 20 percent previously."
Publishing and events company Informa was also among
the top gainers, up 2.2 percent following an upgrade from
Berenberg to "buy" from "hold".
Late on Thursday the firm said that it had received U.S.
antitrust clearance for its 1.2 billion pound acquisition of
Penton.
Analysts at Berenberg also noted its 2014 acquisition of
Hanley Wood Exhibitions. "We believe Informa's strategy of
portfolio improvement has delivered greater progress than
investors give it credit for," they said in a note.
Outside of the blue chips, well-received results buoyed
shares in Acacia Mining, which soared 11.6 percent
after the precious metals miner said that it saw its full year
gold production ahead of forecasts.
"The strong operational and financial results represent
another significant step forward for Acacia, particularly
considering some of the headwinds experienced during the
quarter," Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said in a
note.
(Reporting by Kit Rees; editing by John Stonestreet)