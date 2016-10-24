(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
* FTSE 100 index closes 0.5 percent down
* Energy, mining shares among top fallers
* ITV lifted by AT&T/Time Warner proposed deal
By Atul Prakash and Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Oct 24 Britain's top share index closed
lower on Monday after energy stocks came under pressure
following a drop in crude oil prices and gold miners tracked
weaker precious metals.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index finished 0.5 percent
lower at 6,986.40 points, further away from a record high of
7,129.83 points reached on Oct. 11. The FTSE 250 mid-cap index
fell 0.4 percent.
The UK oil and gas index dropped 0.6 percent as
oil prices slid after Iraq said it wanted to be exempt from an
OPEC deal to cut production.
"It's becoming increasingly clear that Saudi Arabia, along
with the UAE and Kuwait will have to shoulder most of the output
cut for it to have any chance of happening," Jasper Lawler,
analyst at CMC Markets, said.
Shares in BP, Royal Dutch Shell and Tullow
Oil fell 0.4 to 1.8 percent.
Gold miners also lost ground as gold prices
surrendered early gains to trade lower. Randgold Resources
and Fresnillo shares were down 2.4 percent and
2 percent respectively.
Mid-cap aerospace and defence company Cobham slumped
13 percent after the company issued its second profit warning in
six months.
"Capital allocation decisions seem to suggest a management
fixated on following the 'institutional imperative' to increase
business scope rather than necessarily increase per share
business value," Gary Paulin, head of global equities at
Northern Trust, said in a note.
On the positive side, Provident Financial rose 2.8
percent, the top gainer in the FTSE 100 index, after Goldman
Sachs raised its price target on the stock. Budget airline
easyJet climbed 1.4 percent after UBS upgraded it to
"buy" from "neutral".
TV and media company ITV outperformed the broader
market and closed 0.5 percent higher after AT&T's planned
$85 billion takeover of Time Warner raised the prospect
of similar consolidation in Europe.
"The AT&T/Time Warner deal faces regulatory scrutiny, but
the deal is nevertheless raising the possibility of similar
sector consolidation within Europe," said Beaufort Securities'
sales trader Basil Petrides.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index is up around 13 percent since
the start of 2016, but down by around 7 percent in U.S. dollar
terms, due to a slump in sterling caused by Britain's shock
Brexit vote in June to quit the European Union.
The fall in sterling has given a boost to many of the FTSE
100's international companies which earn much of their revenues
in U.S. dollars, and therefore get a currency-related accounting
lift as those dollars are converted back to pounds.
However, the drop in the U.S. dollar value of FTSE 100
stocks is a potential negative for overseas investors for whom
the dollar is their benchmark currency reference.
(Editing by Alison Williams)