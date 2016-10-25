* FTSE 100 index up 0.5 pct at close
* Anglo American leads market higher
* Whitbread falls after update
* Broker downgrades weigh on midcaps
By Kit Rees and Atul Prakash
LONDON, Oct 25 Britain's top share index climbed
on Tuesday, boosted by basic resources stocks, with Anglo
American leading the market higher after a production
update, though a slew of broker downgrades weighed on UK midcap
stocks.
Anglo American shares were up 4.6 percent, taking its
year-to-date gains to more than 270 percent and making it the
top performing stock on Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index
and Europe's STOXX 600 this year.
The UK mining index, up nearly 90 percent this
year, rose 3.7 percent to its highest since mid-2015. Shares in
other miners including Rio Tinto, Glencore, BHP
Billiton and Antofagasta - up 3 to 4.5 percent
on Tuesday - have surged between 16 and 174 percent in 2016.
The mining sector also tracked a rally in industrial metals,
with prices of copper, aluminium and nickel
rising more than 2 percent thanks to a weaker dollar.
"It seems investors are looking past the debt issues that
saw mining shares plummet last year," said Jawaid Afsar, senior
trader at Securequity.
Anglo American's performance, as well as that of the broader
sector, is a marked turnaround from last year when a slowing
China and high debt sent investors rushing for the exits.
Investors have cheered moves to cut costs aggressively and sell
assets to bolster balance sheets.
The FTSE 100 index was up 0.5 percent at 7,017.64 points at
its close after slipping in the previous two sessions, also
helped by a fall in sterling.
Shares in hotel operator Whitbread fell 3.7 percent
and were the top faller on the FTSE 100 index, after the company
said sales growth slowed and margins declined at its Costa
Coffee chain, overshadowing a better-than-expected first-half
profit.
"The strength of Premier Inn and Costa is being tested, not
least by the National Living Wage, which has raised staffing
costs," said Laith Khalaf, analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
"If Brexit does precipitate an economic slowdown next year,
that will damage the appetite of businesses and consumers to
spend money on hotel rooms."
A spate of broker downgrades weighed on the FTSE 250
, which slipped 0.3 percent. The more
domestically-focused index is up only 2.6 percent since the
vote, once more lagging the blue chip FTSE 100, which is up by
around 11 percent since the close of June 23.
Countrywide, Laird, Howden Joinery,
Mitchells & Butlers and Aldermore all dropped
between 3.3 to 7.9 percent, with almost every brokerage citing
concerns about a post-Brexit economic slowdown impacting these
businesses.
Jefferies mentioned changes in stamp duty as well as
uncertainty following the UK's June vote to leave the European
Union as reasons for their downgrade on property services group
Countrywide to "hold" from "buy".
"When we add 'Brexit uncertainty' into the mix, potential
homebuyers have more reason to play a waiting game with respect
to house purchases, and falling transaction levels are a key
driver of our estimate cuts today," analysts at Jefferies said
in a note.
(Reporting by Kit Rees)