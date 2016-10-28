(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
* FTSE 100 down 0.2 pct
* RBS turns lower in choppy trade after results
* IAG soars to 3 month high
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Oct 28 Britain's top share index fell on
Friday, set for its biggest weekly fall in 6 weeks, with banks
in focus after a busy week of earnings that saw the sector run
up to its highest level of 2016.
The FTSE 100 fell 0.2 percent to 6,973.00 by 0930
GMT. It was down 0.7 [percent for the week, the biggest weekly
drop since mid-September.
In focus on Friday was RBS after it reported earnings. It
fell after a strong start to the session, and was down 2.1
percent, the top FTSE 100 faller.
While operating profit beat consensus expectations, there
were a significant of costs incurred for misconduct and
restructuring which saw it post a loss that was twice as big as
analysts had expected.
"It faces headwinds, including an unacceptably low return on
equity for many of its domestically focussed businesses, and the
potential for fines," said Veronika Pechlaner, equity fund
manager at Ashburton.
"It's a small beat, but it doesn't change the story a whole
lot, especially as they remain very cautious on the outlook."
Well-received results from Barclays and Lloyds
had buoyed the FTSE 350 banking sector to
its highest level for 2016 in the previous session. However, the
sector was down 1 percent after RBS' update.
The sector remains set for a 7.6 percent rise this month,
however, with better than expected earnings in the United States
also helping to fuel gains.
Among other fallers, Intu Properties was down 1.7 percent
after HSBC cut its target price on the stock.
British Airways owner IAG rose 4.1 percent to a 3
month high after hiking its dividend as it posted in-line
results.
The mid-cap FTSE 250 was down 0.3 percent. Top riser
was Elementis, up over 9 percent to its highest level
since April 2016 and set for its biggest one day rise in three
years after its results.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Toby Chopra)