* FTSE 100 up 0.1 pct
* IAG soars to 4-month high
* RBS end lower in choppy trade after results
(Recasts, adds detail and quote, updates prices at close)
By Kit Rees and Alistair Smout
LONDON, Oct 28 Britain's top share index edged
higher on Friday, led by a rise in airlines following an
earnings update from IAG, though banks were also in focus after
a busy week of earnings that saw the sector hold near its
highest level of 2016.
The FTSE 100 closed 0.1 percent higher at 6,996.26
points, though it was down 0.3 percent for the week.
British Airways owner IAG was the biggest gainer on
the blue chip index, rising nearly 6 percent to a 4-month high
after hiking its dividend as it posted in-line results.
"International Consolidated Airlines Group has been buffeted
by foreign exchange headwinds and air traffic control strikes
but improved its unit revenue performance in the third quarter,"
Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said in a note.
Sector peer easyJet also rose, up 3.4 percent, while
cruise operator Carnival climbed 3.3 percent higher.
The banking sector, however, was once again in focus after
Royal Bank of Scotland reported earnings.
The lender fell after a strong start to the session and
ended down 1.2 percent.
While operating profit beat consensus expectations, there
were significant costs incurred for misconduct and restructuring
which saw it post a loss that was twice as big as analysts had
expected.
"It faces headwinds, including an unacceptably low return on
equity for many of its domestically focused businesses, and the
potential for fines," said Veronika Pechlaner, equity fund
manager at Ashburton.
"It's a small beat, but it doesn't change the story a whole
lot, especially as they remain very cautious on the outlook."
Well-received results from Barclays and Lloyds
had buoyed the FTSE 350 banking sector to
its highest level for 2016 in the previous session. However, the
sector retreated 0.1 percent after RBS' update.
The sector posted an 8.5 percent rise this month, however,
with better than expected earnings in the United States also
helping to fuel gains.
Among other fallers, Intu Properties was down 1.7
percent after HSBC cut its target price on the stock, while
analysts said pharma firms, such as Shire and Hikma
, were under pressure as the U.S. presidential election
draws nearer.
The mid-cap FTSE 250 also closed slightly higher, up
0.4 percent, though a series of profit warnings and large falls
from firms such as Berendsen and Cobham this
week saw the midcaps post their biggest weekly loss since July,
down 1.6 percent.
The top riser, however, was Elementis, up over 11
percent to its highest level since December 2015 and posting its
biggest one day rise in six and a half years after its results.
(Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Alison Williams)