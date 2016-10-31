(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* FTSE 100 down 0.4 pct
* Set for fifth month of straight gains
* WPP jumps after update
By Kit Rees
LONDON, Oct 31 British shares retreated on
Monday but remained headed for their fifth straight month of
gains, as advertising group WPP gained after reporting its
third-quarter results.
The blue chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.4 percent at
6,967.14 points by 0956 GMT, in line with the broader European
market.
Shares in WPP rose 3.2 percent, leaving them on
track for their biggest daily gain in four months. WPP, the
world's largest advertising group, reported results in line with
expectations {nL8N1D11Q2].
"We are encouraged by the positive nature of this morning's
update and remain fundamentally positive on WPP's ability to
capitalise on a solid medium-term outlook for global advertising
spend," Roddy Davidson, an analyst at Shore Capital Markets,
said in a note.
The sell-off, however, was broad-based, with retailer Next,
, building materials supplier Travis Perkins and
Marks and Spencer among the biggest losses. All were
down more than 2 percent.
The FTSE 100 index was set to mark its fifth month of gains
in a row, helped by a rally in banks and mining companies. Banks
were boosted by last week's well-received earnings from Barclays
and Lloyds, with the FTSE 350 banking sector
hitting its highest level for the year.
October saw the FTSE 100 set a record high of 7,129.83
points. A weaker pound has bolstered the index, which has
rallied about 10 percent since the Britain voted to leave the
European Union in June. The cheaper pound helps the index's
international, dollar-earning firms.
Some analysts, however, were more cautious on the outlook
for British shares.
"(The FTSE) is still continuing the positive run of gains
since Brexit, so it's a Brexit bounce, but it's run into that
previous record high ... and pulled back quite significantly
from there," said Jasper Lawler, market analyst at CMC Markets.
Investors were holding back before upcoming central bank
interest rate decisions and the U.S. presidential election,
Lawler added.
"I think no one's really got the confidence to buy the
market up through into new record highs."
The more domestically exposed FTSE 250 index was set
to end the month with a slight loss, down 2 percent for October.
It has been weighed down by a spate of profit warnings and large
declines from companies including Berendsen, Cobham
, Senior and Keller.
