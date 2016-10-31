* FTSE 100 down 0.6 pct
* Longest monthly run of advances since 2013
* WPP jumps after update
* Shire and Next fall ahead of earnings
By Kit Rees and Alistair Smout
LONDON, Oct 31 Britain's top share index
retreated on Monday but posted a fifth straight month of gains,
as advertising group WPP rose after reporting its third-quarter
results.
The blue chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.6 percent at
6,954.22 points by the close, but up 0.8 percent for October.
Shares in WPP rose 4 percent and posted their
biggest daily gain in four months. WPP, the world's largest
advertising group, reported results in line with expectations
.
"We are encouraged by the positive nature of this morning's
update and remain fundamentally positive on WPP's ability to
capitalise on a solid medium-term outlook for global advertising
spend," Roddy Davidson, an analyst at Shore Capital Markets,
said in a note.
However, investors were less optimistic about some
forthcoming earnings. The top fallers were Shire, which
reports results on Tuesday, and Next, whose results are
due on Wednesday, down 2.8 percent and 3.2 percent respectively.
The FTSE 100 index posted a fifth month of gains in a row
for the first time since early 2013. The index has been buoyed
by a rally in banks and mining companies.
Banks were boosted by last week's well-received earnings
from Barclays and Lloyds, with the FTSE 350
banking sector hitting its highest level for the
year.
October saw the FTSE 100 set a record high of 7,129.83
points. A weaker pound has bolstered the index, which has
rallied about 10 percent since Britain voted in June to leave
the European Union. The cheaper pound helps the index's
international, dollar-earning firms.
Some analysts, however, were more cautious on the outlook
for British shares.
"(The FTSE) is still continuing the positive run of gains
since Brexit, so it's a Brexit bounce. But it's run into that
previous record high ... and pulled back quite significantly
from there," said Jasper Lawler, market analyst at CMC Markets.
Investors, he added, were holding back before upcoming
central bank interest rate decisions and the U.S. presidential
election on Nov. 8.
"I think no one's really got the confidence to buy the
market up through into new record highs."
The more domestically exposed FTSE 250 index fell
0.6 percent, and was down 1.8 percent for the month of October.
It has been weighed down by a spate of profit warnings and big
declines from companies including Berendsen, Cobham
, Senior and Keller.
