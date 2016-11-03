* FTSE 100 down 0.6 pct
* Sterling surge dents demand for blue chips
* Mid caps rally in biggest outperformance since 2009
* Mining stocks among biggest fallers
By Alistair Smout and Kit Rees
LONDON, Nov 3 Britain's top share index fell on
Thursday but mid-caps rose after the British government lost a
court case on how to trigger the Brexit process and the Bank of
England shifted away from cutting rates further, both sending
sterling higher.
The blue chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.6 percent at
6,807.10 points by 1324 GMT, lagging the broader European market
which was broadly positive. The mid-cap FTSE 250 rose
1.5 percent.
That divergence saw mid caps outstrip blue chips by the
greatest margin since April 2009.
The FTSE 100 fell and mid caps rose after England's High
Court ruled that Britain's government requires parliament's
approval to trigger the UK's exit from the European Union.
The FTSE 100 has high international exposure, with many
firms earning dollars and reporting profits in pounds. That can
cause shares to fall when the pound rises.
The mid caps, which are domestically focussed, rallied along
with the pound on hopes that any exit from the European Union
would be made smoother by additional scrutiny from parliament.
"This decision has increased the uncertainty around the UK's
decision to leave the EU... The FTSE 100 is lower, but this is
largely a result of global equity weakness and the FTSE's
inverse correlation with the pound," Kathleen Brooks, Head of
Research at City Index, said in a note.
"For the UK, uncertainty is good, because the market has
convinced itself that Brexit is bad news for the UK's future
economic prospects."
Sterling then hit a 4-week high after the Bank of England
scrapped plans to cut interest rates and said they could move in
either direction as it ramped up its forecasts for growth and
inflation in 2017.
The FTSE 100 has rallied 7.6 percent since the UK voted to
leave the European Union in June, driven by gains among its
international, dollar-earning firms that were boosted by a drop
in sterling.
Mining companies were the biggest fallers, with gold miner
Randgold Resources dropping nearly 8 percent after its
update and pulling peer Fresnillo down 5 percent.
In contrast, big domestic earnings were among the top
risers, with Royal Bank of Scotland up 5 percent.
British supermarket stocks were in demand, with Morrison
up around 2 percent after a well-received update in
which it reported a fourth consecutive quarter of underlying
sales growth. Peer Sainsbury also rose, up 2.1 percent.
"Now things are starting to pick up, we're entering holiday
season. I think (Morrison's) have had a tough time along with a
lot scare over Brexit ... I think a lot of people will be buying
into these ahead of Christmas," John Moore, trader at Berkeley
Capital, said.
