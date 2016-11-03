* FTSE 100 down 0.8 pct
* Sterling surge dents demand for blue chips
* Mid caps rally in biggest outperformance since 2009
* Mining stocks among biggest fallers
By Alistair Smout and Kit Rees
LONDON, Nov 3 Britain's top share index fell on
Thursday after the government lost a court case on how to
trigger the process for leaving the European Union and the Bank
of England shifted away from cutting interest rates further.
The blue chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.8 percent at
6,790.51 points by the close, lagging the broader European
market which was broadly positive.
The mid cap FTSE 250, however, rose 0.7 percent.
That divergence saw the spread between mid cap performance
and blue chips hit its widest since April 2009, before mid caps
pared gains heading into the close.
The FTSE 100 fell after England's High Court ruled the UK
government required parliament's approval to trigger the
country's exit from the European Union.
This, and the news from the Bank of England, sent the pound
higher. The FTSE 100 has high international exposure, with many
firms earning dollars and reporting profits in sterling. That
can cause shares to fall when the pound rises.
The mid caps, which are domestically focused, rallied along
with the pound on hopes that any exit from the European Union
would be made smoother by additional scrutiny from parliament.
"This decision has increased the uncertainty around the UK's
decision to leave the EU ... The FTSE 100 is lower, but this is
largely a result of global equity weakness and the FTSE's
inverse correlation with the pound," Kathleen Brooks, Head of
Research at City Index, said in a note.
"For the UK, uncertainty is good, because the market has
convinced itself that Brexit is bad news for the UK's future
economic prospects."
Sterling then hit a 4-week high after the Bank of England
scrapped plans to cut interest rates again and said they could
move in either direction as it ramped up its forecasts for
growth and inflation in 2017.
The FTSE 100 has rallied around 7 percent since Britons
voted to leave the European Union in June, driven by gains among
its international, dollar-earning firms that were boosted by a
drop in sterling.
Mining companies were the biggest fallers, with Randgold
Resources dropping 6.2 percent after its update and
pulling peer Fresnillo down 4.3 percent.
In contrast, big domestic earners were among the top risers,
with Royal Bank of Scotland up 6.1 percent.
British supermarket stocks were in demand, with Morrison
up around 1 percent after it reported a fourth
consecutive quarter of underlying sales growth. Peer Sainsbury
also rose, up 2.3 percent.
