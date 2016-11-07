(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* FTSE 100 up 1.4 pct
* HSBC rises after results
* Miners also rally, track metals higher
By Kit Rees
LONDON, Nov 7 UK shares rose on Monday as mining
stocks rallied after the FBI cleared Hillary Clinton in an email
review, giving underlying commodities a boost, while banks were
led higher by a jump in HSBC shares after it reported results.
The blue chip FTSE 100 index was up 1.4 percent at 6,784.60
points by 1042 GMT, in line with a rally among continental
European indexes.
HSBC was the standout performer on the index,
jumping nearly 5 percent and on track for the lender's biggest
daily gain in 7 months after reporting a jump in its core
capital ratio, boosting the outlook for near-term dividend
payments.
"If you look at the underlying numbers, actually those
showed that if you strip out the one-off items, revenues were
up, costs were down and profits were up, and those are three
things that markets like," Laith Khalaf, senior analyst at
Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
Last week saw the FTSE 100 mark its biggest weekly loss
since January as markets were hit by jitters ahead of the U.S.
presidential election. Investors' nerves were soothed on Monday
after the FBI's announcement that no criminal charges were
forthcoming in the probe of Hillary Clinton's email practices,
giving the Democrat a boost.
Mining stocks were among the biggest gainers on the index,
with Glencore, BHP Billiton, Antofagasta
, Rio Tinto and Anglo American all up
between 3 to 4 percent as the prices of underlying commodities
also rose on increased hopes of a Clinton presidency.
Shares in precious metals miners Fresnillo and
Randgold Resources were down, however, as investors
dumped perceived safe haven assets.
Also among the fallers, shares in UK grocer Tesco
retreated 0.9 percent after Tesco Bank temporarily online
transactions after around 20,000 customers had money removed
from their accounts after an attack by fraudsters over the
weekend.
(Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Tom Heneghan)