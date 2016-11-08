* FTSE 100 up 0.5 pct at close
* Primark owner beats expectations
* Marks and Spencer to close stores
* Imperial Brands drops after results
By Kit Rees and Alistair Smout
LONDON, Nov 8 Britain's top share index rose
slightly on Tuesday in choppy trade as voting in the U.S.
election got underway, with better-than expected-results from
Primark-owner AB Foods helping to support shares.
AB Foods jumped 5.8 percent after the group said it
expected to benefit from Britain's vote to leave the European
Union and saw profits rising despite a weaker pound hurting
margins at its British stores.
The company's results beat analysts' average forecasts. It
said next year's results would be helped by its sugar business,
and a weak pound would improve the value of its overseas
earnings.
"Helpful FX moves are helping sugar margins (already up on
better global sugar prices), bringing focus back to the
'ingredients/agriculture' segment to prove that the ABF story
can still be something other than discount fashion and Primark,"
said Mike van Dulken, the head of research at Accendo Markets.
The stock was the stand-out mover on the FTSE 100, which
ended a choppy session 0.5 percent higher at 6,843.13 points.
The index rose 1.7 percent on Monday, its biggest daily rise
since early September, to end a 5 session losing streak.
Signs that Republican Donald Trump was gaining in the polls
last week knocked appetite for equities globally. However, the
FBI declined to bring charges against his rival, Democrat
Hillary Clinton, over the weekend, and several polls out on
Monday gave her a lead.
Markets have been spooked by the prospect of a Trump
presidency, given his uncertain policy stance, and have
generally been positioned for a Clinton win, which analysts say
represents the status quo and could spark a relief rally.
"We believe that a Clinton win would see a rally in European
stocks. A Trump win, on the other hand, could bring forth a
correction," analysts at Barclays said in a note. The result
will likely be known before European markets open on Wednesday.
Top faller was Marks & Spencer which dropped more
than 5 percent after it said it was closing stores as profits
and clothing sales fell.
"Given our bearish view on UK consumer confidence and future
clothing spend we hope that M&S' five-year recovery strategy
will be a case of "two steps forward, one step back" but fear it
may be "one step forward, two steps back"," analysts at
Jefferies said in a note.
Imperial Brands also fell after its own results. While it
beat full-year expectations, that failed to assuage concern over
new investment.
