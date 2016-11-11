(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* FTSE 100 down 1.3 pct
* StanChart, Mondi fall
* Gold miners also decline
* SIG tanks among mid caps
By Kit Rees
LONDON, Nov 11 Britain's top share index fell on
Friday as a sell-off in emerging markets hit shares of countries
exposed to those regions as investors digested the implications
of Donald Trump's presidential win in the United States.
The blue chip FTSE 100 index dropped 1.3 percent to
6,738.13 points by 1034 GMT, falling for the second session in a
row and underperforming the broader European market, weighed
down by a rise in sterling.
A sell-off in emerging markets hit shares of firms such as
Standard Chartered and South Africa-facing paper and
packing firm Mondi, which dropped 4.9 percent and 5.8
percent respectively and were among the top fallers.
A surprise win for Republican Donald Trump on Wednesday
rocked emerging markets, which continued their sell-off on
Friday on worries that the President-elect could introduce
protectionist policies relating to trade.
A broader reflationary trade on expectations that Trump will
increase spending on infrastructure also hurt emerging
market-exposed equities.
"People are worried about a ramp-up in developed market
yields drawing out the oxygen from emerging markets, which have,
in the last many years, been higher-yielding than the developed
markets," said Ken Odeluga, market analyst at City Index.
"If there's no reason to actually keep your money there
because yields are rising in the developed world, particularly
in the U.S., then that is a negative."
Precious metals miners Fresnillo and Randgold
Resources likewise extended their slump from the
previous session, both down around 4.5 percent.
That followed a retreat in the price of gold after Richmond
Fed President Jeffrey Lacker said on Thursday that the Federal
Reserve could raise interest rates more quickly if Washington
uses lower taxes or higher spending to boost economic growth.
Outside of the blue chips, building materials supplier SIG
plummeted more than 20 percent and weighed on the UK
FTSE 250 index, which declined 0.9 percent.
SIG issued a profit warning, citing softer trading after the
Britain's vote to leave the European Union, and added that its
CEO was to leave the company.
"In the face of such uncertainty, we can no longer recommend
that investors buy the shares. With such a large cut to
estimates, we expect short-term share price weakness," analysts
at Jefferies said in a note.
