* FTSE 100 down 1.4 pct
* StanChart, Mondi fall
* Gold miners also decline
* SIG tanks among mid caps
(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
By Kit Rees and Alistair Smout
LONDON, Nov 11 Britain's top share index fell on
Friday, dragged down by a sell-off in emerging markets that hit
shares of companies exposed to those regions, as investors
digested the implications of Donald Trump's victory in the U.S.
presidential election.
The blue chip FTSE 100 index dropped 1.4 percent to
6,730.43 points by the close, falling for the second session in
a row and underperforming the broader European market. A rise in
sterling weighed on the index.
The emerging markets sell-off hit shares of companies such
as Standard Chartered and South Africa-facing paper and
packing maker Mondi, which dropped 6.3 percent and 4.7
percent respectively and were among those declining the most.
A surprise win for Trump on Tuesday rocked emerging markets,
which continued their sell-off on Friday on worries he will
introduce protectionist policies on trade.
A broader reflationary trade on expectations that Trump will
increase spending on infrastructure also hurt emerging
market-exposed equities.
"People are worried about a ramp-up in developed market
yields drawing out the oxygen from emerging markets, which have,
in the last many years, been higher-yielding than the developed
markets," said Ken Odeluga, market analyst at City Index.
"If there's no reason to actually keep your money there
because yields are rising in the developed world, particularly
in the U.S., then that is a negative."
Precious metals miners Fresnillo and Randgold
Resources likewise extended their slump from the
previous session, down 8.9 and 4.5 percent respectively.
That followed a retreat in the price of gold to a five-month
low after Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker said on Thursday
that the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates more quickly
if Washington uses lower taxes or higher spending to boost
economic growth .
Rising yields on dollar assets reduce the appeal of safe-
haven gold.
The FTSE 100 was up 0.4 percent for the week, near a six-
week low touched last week. It rose in the first three sessions
of the week, as investors bet on a Hillary Clinton victory in
Tuesday's presidential election and then were reassured by
Trump's commitment to infrastructure spending and the restrained
tone in his acceptance speech.
However, the FTSE's combination of emerging market exposure
and high number of "defensive" stocks, which underperform in
times of optimism over growth, have seen the index fall back
over the last two sessions.
Outside of the blue chips, building materials supplier SIG
plummeted more than 20 percent and weighed on the UK
FTSE 250 index, which declined 1.2 percent.
SIG issued a profit warning, citing softer trading after the
Britain's vote to leave the European Union, and added that its
chief executive was to leave the company.
"In the face of such uncertainty, we can no longer recommend
that investors buy the shares. With such a large cut to
estimates, we expect short-term share price weakness," analysts
at Jefferies said in a note.
(Editing by Larry King)