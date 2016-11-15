* FTSE 100 index up 0.6 pct at close
* Energy and supermarket stocks rally
* Miners come under selling pressure
(Recasts, adds detail and quotes, updates with closing prices)
By Kit Rees and Atul Prakash
LONDON, Nov 15 Britain's top share index
advanced for a second straight day on Tuesday, with energy
shares tracking a rally in crude oil while supermarket stocks
gained after encouraging industry data.
Retail stocks were among the top risers, with Britain's
biggest supermarket chain, Tesco, jumping 5.4 percent
after data from Kantar Worldpanel showed its sales grew at the
fastest rate in three years in its most recent trading period
.
Shares in Morrisons and Sainsbury's rose
4.4 percent and 2.2 percent respectively.
"We are encouraged by the (12-week) market performance, the
momentum of recent events, which may bode well for 2016
Christmas trade, and the overall rationality of the market,"
analysts at Shore Capital Markets said in a note, adding that
they had an "overweight" rating on UK supermarkets.
Budget airline easyJet was another top gainer,
climbing 5.3 percent after an update.
Though the airline reported a 28 percent drop in its pretax
profit, its first decline since 2009, analysts said that it came
in at the upper end of a range given in October.
"With profits thankfully at the higher end of guidance,
easyJet's main news today is about passenger yields and the
outlook," Ken Odeluga, market analyst at City Index, said in a
note. He said he agreed with the market view that easyJet's
shares, which are down around 37 percent this year, have reached
bottom.
Pharma stock Hikma also gained ground, rising more
than 6 percent, the biggest gain on the FTSE 100. Morgan Stanley
upgraded the shares to "overweight" late on Monday, citing an
encouraging pipeline as well as a compelling valuation.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.6 percent
higher at 6,792.74 points.
The UK mid-cap index rose 0.9 percent, led higher by
a rise in oil stocks Tullow Oil and Amec Foster Wheeler
.
Energy shares were the top sector performers, with the UK
oil and gas index rising 3 percent. Oil prices
gained around 2 percent on optimism that OPEC will agree later
this month to cut production to reduce a supply glut.
Shares in BP and Royal Dutch Shell both rose
more than 2.5 percent.
However, mining shares lost ground following a drop in
prices of industrial metals as traders cashed in gains after
last week's dramatic price spikes triggered by Donald Trump's
U.S. presidential election victory.
The UK mining index, which surged more than 10
percent last week following Trump's pledge to invest a huge
amount on U.S. infrastructure projects, fell 4.6 percent.
Tuesday's moves halted a recent rotation into mining and
financial shares from defensive equities with high yields such
as utilities, which slumped in the previous session following a
rally in bond yields.
British utility stocks rose as euro zone government bond
yields dropped across the board after a six-week sell-off.
"Bond markets have soured on the prospect of Trump-led
inflation, although the sell-off seems to have abated somewhat
as investors pause for breath," Neil Wilson, analyst at ETX
Capital, said.
"Reversals in the last week's moves in stocks and bonds are
possible and we may be seeing the start of this today as gold
firms and bond yields retreat a little. The great bond market
sell-off may have run its course."
(Reporting by Kit Rees, editing by Larry King)