* FTSE 100 index closes 0.3 pct lower
* Miners track commodity prices lower
* FTSE mid-caps outperform broader market
By Kit Rees
LONDON, Nov 18 Britain's top share index fell on
Friday, with miners leading the market lower after base and
precious metals prices slipped due to a stronger dollar, which
made metals costlier for holders of other currencies.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.3 percent
lower at 6,775.77 points. The index, however, posted a small
rise for the week, its second week in a row of gains.
Anglo American, Rio Tinto, Antofagasta
, Fresnillo and Randgold Resources fell
2.9 to 6.9 percent, pushing the broader UK mining index
to close 2.6 percent lower.
A rise in the dollar put pressure on greenback-denominated
commodities, which become more expensive as a result for holders
of foreign currency. The dollar strengthened after Thursday's
comments from U.S. Fed chair Janet Yellen that the Fed could
raise interest rates "relatively soon".
"Miners were a drag on the FTSE after their recent
outperformance following the U.S. election results," Jawaid
Afsar, senior trader at Securequity, said.
"Expectation are firmly set on a U.S. rate hike next month,
which is pushing the dollar higher. The dollar strength is
likely to continue into the decision of the Fed next month, even
though the currency is overbought at current levels."
Mid-cap gold miners also struggled, with Hochschild Mining
and Centamin dropping 6.3 percent and 5.5
percent respectively.
The FTSE 250 index, however, was 0.3 percent higher,
supported by a 22 percent surge in Electrocomponents.
Shares in the electronic component distributor hit a 14-year
high after it raised its cost savings target and reported a 76
percent rise in first-half profit.
"Looking at the regions, the most improved area was Asia
Pacific which saw its losses more than halve," Shore Capital
analyst Robin Speakman said.
"That said, the task emerging now is to drive the top line
performance and sustain margins against longer term
disintermediation pressures."
