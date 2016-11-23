(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Nov 23 Britain's top share index rose on
Wednesday, boosted by rising utility and commodity firms before
finance minister Philip Hammond outlines his policies in the
biggest economic update since the country voted to leave the
European Union.
The FTSE 100 index was up 0.5 percent by 1034 GMT,
helped by a rise in United Utilities after its results,
with miners also rallying again to extend a rally in the
previous session.
Hammond will outline his plans in his Autumn Statement at
1230 GMT. Sectors such as housing, utilities, energy and
airlines could witness big swings in the event of any
sector-specific announcements.
Estate agents Foxtons and Countrywide
tumbled 10 and 5 percent respectively on a government plan to
ban one-off tenant fees, set to be announced by Hammond.
Hammond "will wrestle with a worsening of public finances
but will nonetheless put cheaper housing front and centre by
banning letting fees," said Mike van Dulken, head of research at
Accendo Markets, in a note, adding that the move could dent the
profitability of estate agents.
United Utilities rallied on the back of its results after it
posted slightly higher first-half profit, helped by new pricing
regulations and lower spending on infrastructure improvements.
Sector peer Severn Trent, which reports results on
Thursday, rose 2.3 percent. It saw its target price upgraded by
HSBC.
Precious metals miners benefited from a slight rise in the
price of gold. Fresnillo rose 3.6 percent while
Randgold rose 3 percent.
In all, the FTSE 350 mining sector was up 1.3
percent.
Among mid caps, Thomas Cook rose 9 percent after it posted
profits slightly ahead of expectations.
It rose to its highest level since May, when it cautioned
that security concerns were dampening summer demand in an update
which sent shares down 19 percent.
"It was a tough year for the tourist industry with
instability in Turkey and a spate of terror attacks taking their
toll," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.
"But Thomas Cook's swift action to shift its holiday
programme into the Western Mediterranean and long haul, together
with the benefits of a stronger euro, helped it to maintain
revenue, and bookings for next summer in its key markets are
encouraging."
Online trading firm CMC Markets dropped 5 percent
after it reported a fall in net operating income in its first
half results.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)