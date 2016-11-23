* FTSE 100 ends flat
* Estate agents slump on fee clampdown plans
* Housebuilders, utilities choppy after Autumn Statement
* Thomas Cook rises to highest since May
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Nov 23 Britain's top share index ended
flat on Wednesday after a choppy day, with individual sectors
diverging as finance minister Philip Hammond delivered the
biggest economic update since Britain voted in June to leave the
European Union.
The FTSE 100 index ended flat, after rising 0.6
percent in the previous session.
Housebuilders, which first benefited from government plans
to boost housing and infrastructure spending, turned lower.
Shares in Barratt Developments fell 1.9 percent, while
Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey both dropped over 1.5
percent.
Analysts said the early gain was not sustained as the extra
funding had been anticipated. There was also a lack of detail
about how the new housing would be delivered, and the sector was
also caught in the poor global market sentiment.
Estate agents Foxtons and Countrywide
tumbled 14 percent and 5.2 percent respectively on a government
plan to ban one-off tenant fees.
Centrica and SSE were also volatile after
the so-called Autumn Statement, rising sharply as Hammond said
that a carbon price support scheme would be capped until 2020.
Both stocks gave up most gains, and Hammond said he was
looking into whether pricing practices were fair in the sector.
However, he unveiled no new regulations.
"Given a number of the utility stocks - most notably
Centrica and SSE - were discounting some risk of adverse policy
changes, especially with respect to carbon pricing and retail
energy policy, we consider the Autumn Statement to be 'no news
is good news' for now," analysts at Barclays said in a note.
Elsewhere in the sector, United Utilities rose on the
back of its results after it posted slightly higher first-half
profit, helped by new pricing regulations and lower spending on
infrastructure improvements.
It rose 0.7 percent, off highs, as did sector peer Severn
Trent, which reports results on Thursday.
Among mid caps, Thomas Cook surged 7.4 percent after
it posted profits slightly ahead of expectations.
It rose to its highest level since May, when it cautioned
that security concerns were dampening summer demand - an update
which sent shares down 19 percent.
"It was a tough year for the tourist industry, with
instability in Turkey and a spate of terror attacks taking their
toll," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.
"But Thomas Cook's swift action to shift its holiday
programme into the Western Mediterranean and long haul, together
with the benefits of a stronger euro, helped it to maintain
revenue, and bookings for next summer in its key markets are
encouraging."
Online trading firm CMC Markets dropped 4.9 percent
after it reported a fall in net operating income in its first
half results.
