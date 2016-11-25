(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* FTSE 100 flat
* Miners have led market higher since U.S. election
* AstraZeneca up on M&A spec
* Lloyds falls; Goldman rates it a "sell"
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Nov 25 Britain's top share index looked
set for a third straight week of gains on Friday, with its
heavily weighted commodity sector benefiting from bets on rising
inflation even as a broader equity rally stalled.
The FTSE 100, was flat on Friday morning, hindered
by a drop in banks, after gaining 0.8 percent so far this week.
Markets, which had been nervous over the prospect of Donald
Trump winning the U.S. election, have rallied since his victory
as his plans for higher infrastructure spending and fiscal
stimulus have boosted prospects for growth and inflation. That
has helped commodity stocks in particular, seen as a hedge
against inflation and benefiting from faster growth in
industrial output.
Global miner Rio Tinto was the top riser on the
index on Friday, up 1.5 percent.
Its chief executive said that the election of Trump could
boost commodities demand, and the miner also benefited from
target price upgrades by Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan after its
capital markets day.
AstraZeneca was up 1.2 percent as the pharmaceutical
sector was in demand. Traders linked the move in AstraZeneca to
a report that U.S. healthcare firm Johnson & Johnson was
interested in buying Switzerland's Actelion, sparking
bets on further M&A in the sector.
AstraZeneca has shed more than 20 percent since early
August, hit initially by concerns that a victory for Hillary
Clinton in the U.S. election would result in more regulation for
drugmakers, and more recently by warnings from its CEO on
persistent pricing pressures as well as uncertainty about
Trump's healthcare policy.
However, traders said that the reported bid from J&J for
Actelion was evidence that there could still be support from M&A
in the sector following the election.
"Bid speculation in AstraZeneca is likely to return. There
was a huge pullback in their shares, and you have to see this as
an opportunity," Zeg Choudhry, managing director at broker
LONTRAD, said.
Lloyds was the biggest loser among bank stocks,
falling around 1 percent.
"We are Sell-rated on Lloyds due to further asset margin
headwinds," analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a note, looking at
British banks ahead of Bank of England stress tests.
It said that the stress tests would be the toughest so far,
though the sector was in a much improved starting position
compared to previous years.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Susan Fenton)