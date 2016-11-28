(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* FTSE 100 down in morning session
* Weaker crude oil hit energy stocks
* Banks also among top fallers
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Nov 28 Britain's top share index
retreated on Monday pulled lower by energy shares hit by a
decline in oil prices and financial shares concerned over
Italian banks.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.7 percent in
morning trading after recent gains. The benchmark index is still
up about 8 percent so far this year even after falling around 5
percent since its October peak.
Energy shares led the broader stock market lower, with the
UK oil and gas index falling 1.7 percent following
weaker oil prices.
"Energy stocks drag the FTSE down at the start of the week
as uncertainty over an OPEC agreement looms," Jawaid Afsar,
senior trader at Securequity, said.
"Overall, as we head into the festive season, markets should
retain their poise as the Trump affect sinks in," he said,
referring to a sharp rally in stocks on hopes that U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump would spend heavily on
infrastructure projects.
Crude prices fell more than 1 percent, adding to Friday's
steep losses, as doubts re-emerged over the ability of major
producers to agree output cuts at a planned meeting on Wednesday
aimed at reining in global oversupply.
Shares in BP, Royal Dutch Shell and Tullow
Oil 1.4 to 2.3 percent.
Financial stocks also came under pressure, reflecting a
sell-off in European banks. Italy's banking index
fell 3 percent to an eight-week low on nervousness ahead of a
referendum vote on constitutional reforms on Dec. 4 that could
topple Matteo Renzi's reformist government.
The UK banking index fell 1.4 percent, dragged
down by a 1.7 to 2.8 percent fall in shares of Royal Bank of
Scotland, Barclays and Lloyds Banking Group
.
Among mid-caps, shares in Man Group fell 4.8 percent
after Exane downgraded its rating on the world's biggest listed
hedge fund to "neutral", citing continued sluggish fund
performance and its impact on the outlook for performance fees
and fund flows.
On the positive side, gold miners gather strength from a
more than 1 percent rise in gold prices, which recovered from
9-1/2 month lows as the dollar extended losses after touching a
near 14-year high last week.
Shares in Randgold Resources, Polymetal
and Fresnillo rose between 1.6 percent and 2.2 percent.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)