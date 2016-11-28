* FTSE 100 closes down 0.6 percent
* Banks and energy shares lead declines
* Utilities gain as investors back safe stocks
By Peter Hobson
LONDON, Nov 28 Britain's top share index slipped
on Monday as a rally sparked by Donald Trump's election as U.S.
president appeared to falter with financial and energy shares
showing the biggest declines, though gold miners and utilities
rose.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down 0.6
percent. The benchmark index is still up about 8 percent so far
this year even after falling around 5 percent since its October
peak.
The UK banking index fell 1.3 percent, dragged
down by worries over the impact on Italian banks from a
referendum vote on constitutional reforms on Dec. 4 that could
topple Matteo Renzi's reformist government.
Lloyds Banking Group, Barclays and Royal
Bank of Scotland fell by 1.5 to 2.6 percent, as Italian
banks sank to an 8-week low.
Shares in energy companies also fell despite crude prices
rising more than 2 percent in volatile trading. Brent crude
swung from loss to gain as the market wrestled with the
shaky prospect of major producers being able to agree output
cuts at a meeting on Wednesday.
Shares in BP, Royal Dutch Shell and Tullow
Oil 1.4 to 2.3 percent, with the wider UK oil and gas
index down 1.2 percent.
Among mid-caps, shares in Man Group fell 4.6 percent
after Exane downgraded its rating on the world's biggest listed
hedge fund to "neutral", and rival Aberdeen Asset Management
also fell almost 4 percent after profits fell and
outflows continued.
Consumer-facing businesses slipped, with traders citing
early indications that retail sales during last week's Black
Friday promotion had disappointed and consumer spending could
weaken into next year.
Retailers Next and Marks & Spencer fell 2.6
and 1.6 percent respectively, while broadband and pay TV
providers BT and Sky fell 2.4 and 2.3 percent.
"The outlook for the UK continues to remain fragile and
domestic-focused high street retail names will see pressure on
margin and growth," said Atif Latif, director at Guardian
Stockbrokers, said.
The move in the blue chip FTSE 100 index echoed falls in
Europe and on Wall Street. U.S. stocks pulled back from last
week's record highs, suggesting three weeks of rapid gains on
Donald Trump's infrastructure spending plans may be over.
The uncertainty surrounding stocks and oil prices lifted
utilities, seen as relatively safe due to their steady income
and regular dividends, said Michael Hewson, analyst at CMC
Markets.
Centrica closed up 2.6 percent, SSE up 2.1
percent, and United Utilities gained 1.5 percent.
Gold miners also benefited from a more than 1 percent rise
in gold prices, which recovered from 9-1/2 month lows as the
dollar extended losses after touching a near 14-year high last
week.
Shares in Randgold Resources, Polymetal
and Fresnillo rose between 3.2 percent and 4.3 percent.
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)